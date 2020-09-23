Voters Guide: What you should know for the 2020 General Elections in Eastern Washington, North Idaho

With less than two months to go until the 2020 General Election, here are answers to important questions and and a guide to the candidates on your ballot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Voters in Washington and Idaho will cast their ballots for various local, state and national races in the coming weeks as we near the 2020 General Election.

Those in Idaho who wish to vote by mail this year during the coronavirus pandemic can request an absentee ballot through their county election office, while Washington continues to hold elections entirely by mail.

Election Day is November 3, which is the last day to vote in-person in Idaho. It's also the last day to postmark or drop off a mail-in ballot in Washington. In Idaho, the elections office needs to receive ballots by election day.

This guide contains information on how to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot, what to do if your ballot is damaged or lost, some of the key races, and more to prepare for the 2020 General Election.

KREM will provide live updating results of many big races in Washington and Idaho at our Elections page. Tune in to KREM 2 News and KREM.com for live coverage on election night.

How to vote in Washington, Idaho

Both Washington and Idaho offer online resources for voters to register or to update their information.

Online voting registration information and resources can be found at the VoteWA Voter website. Online voting registration information for Idaho can be found at the Idaho Votes website.

Voters in both states can also register or update their information at their county’s election office.

Ballots in Washington are sent out starting on October 18. Online and mail-in registration must be completed by October 26, which is eight days before the election. People can register in-person to vote up to and on election day.

In Idaho, voter registration for the November election ends on Oct. 9. Mailed applications must be postmarked by this date, or paper applications must be handed in to the election’s officer by end of day. Online applications will remain open until midnight on this day.

In-person voting in the Gem State happens on November 3, while absentee ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. If you mail your absentee ballot, give it plenty of time to get to the elections office - they need to receive it by November 3.

Do I have to pay for postage for my mail-in or absentee ballot?

In Washington, all mail-in ballots will provide paid postage, meaning voters don’t need to put a stamp on their ballot. In fact, adding a stamp to your Washington won’t change anything about how it is handled other than wasting a stamp, as it is already handled as First-Class Mail.

In Idaho, anyone can request an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election, but the decision on providing paid postage for absentee ballots is made at the county level. The status of the 10 northern counties in Idaho are as follows:

Provide paid return postage:

Bonner

Kootenai

Nez Perce

Do not provide paid return postage, voters must buy stamp or use dropbox:

Benewah

Idaho County

Lewis

Shoshone

No answer or county hasn't decided:

Boundary

Clearwater

Latah

When will we know the results?

In Washington, counties must certify results by November 24, which is three weeks after the election. The Washington Secretary of State must certify the results for the state on December 3.

For Idaho, counties must certify election results by November 13, just 10 days after the election. The state’s deadline is November 18.

National media outlets, such as the Associated Press and CBS, usually project national races on the night of the election. Examples of these races are the presidency, senators and representatives.

Races to Watch

The following are a list of some of the biggest races in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. An asterisk (*) next to a candidate's name denotes they are the incumbent in that race. The following letters denote the party/party preference listed on the ballot for each candidate:

(R) - Republican Party/GOP

(D) - Democratic Party

(I) - Independent/Independent Party

(L) - Libertarian Party

(G) - Green Party

(NA) or blank - No Party Preference listed, no party given, or the race is nonpartisan

National Races





President

Donald Trump (R)*

Joe Biden (D)

Jo Jorgensen (L)

Howie Hawkins (G)

Washington

Statewide Races to Watch

Washington Governor

Jay Inslee (D)*

Loren Culp (R)

Washington 5th Congressional District

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R)*

Dave Wilson (D)

Washington 4th Legislative District Representative - Seat 1

Bob McCaslin (R)

Lori Feagan (D)

Washington 4th Legislative District Representative - Seat 2

Lance Gurel (D)

Rob Chase (R)

Washington 4th Congressional District

Dan Newhouse (R)*

Douglas E. McKinley (D)

Spokane County Commissioner District 1

Josh Kerns (R)*

Ted Cummings (D)

Spokane County Commissioner District 2

Mary Kuney (R)

David Green (D)

Other Spokane County Races

Washington 3rd Legislative District – State Senator

Andy Billig (D)*

Dave Lucas (R)

Washington 3rd Legislative District Representative – Position 1

Marcus Riccelli (D)*

Laura D. Carder (R)

Washington 3rd Legislative District Representative – Position 2

Timm Ormsby (D)*

Bob Apple (R)

Washington 4th Legislative District – State Senator

Mike Padden (R)*

John Roskelley (D)

Washington 6th Legislative District Representative – Position 1

Mike Volz (R)*

Zack Zappone (D)

Washington 6th Legislative District Representative – Position 2

Jenny Graham (R)*

Tom McGarry (D)

Washington 7th Legislative District Representative – Position 1

Jacquelin Maycumber (R)*

Georgia D. Davenport (D)

Washington 7th Legislative District Representative – Position 2

Joel Kretz (R)*

JJ Wandler (D)

Other State or Multi-County Washington Races

Washington Secretary of State

Kim Wyman (R)*

Gael Tarleton (D)

Washington Lt. Governor

Denny Heck (D)

Marko Liias (D)

Washington Attorney General

Bob Ferguson (D)*

Matt Larkin (R)

Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction – Nonpartisan

Chris Reykdal*

Maria Espinoza

Washington State Treasurer

Mike Pellicciotti (D)

Duane A. Davidson (R)*

Washington State Auditor

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy (D)*

Chris Leyba (R)

Washington State Insurance Commissioners

Mike Kreidler (D)*

Chirayu Avinash Patel (R)

Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands

Hilary Franz (D)*

Sue Kuehl Pederson (R)

Washington 9th Legislative District – State Senator

Mark G. Schoesler (R)*

Jenn Goulet (D)

Washington 9th Legislative District Representative – Position 1

Mary Dye (R)*

Brett Borden (D)

Washington 9th Legislative District Representative – Position 2

Joe Schmick

Washington 12th Legislative District Representative – Seat 1

Adrienne Moore (D)

Keith Goehner (R)*

Washington 12th Legislative District Representative – Seat 2

Mike Steele (R)*

Washington 12th Legislative District – State Senator

Brad Hawkins (R)*

Washington 13th Legislative District Representative – Seat 1

Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz (D)

John ‘the man’ Malan (List Classical Democrat preference)

Tom Dent (R)*

Washington 13th Legislative District Representative – Seat 2

Alex Ybarra (R)*

Washington Supreme Court Justice Position 3

Dave Larson

Raquel Montoya-Lewis

Washington Supreme Court Justice Position 6

Richard S. Serns

G. Helen Whitener

Grant County

Grant County Commissioner District 1

Earl Romig (R)

Danny Stone (R)

Grant County Commissioner District 2

Tom Taylor (R)

Rob Jones (R)

Stevens County

Stevens County Commissioner 1

Wes McCart (R)*

Michael R. Bell (D)

Stevens County Commissioner 3

Malcolm R. Friedman (NA)

Greg J. Young (R)

Ferry County

Ferry County Commissioner 1

Derek Gianukakis (R)

Rick Diamond (R)

Ferry County Commissioner 3

Michael Heath (R)

Howard (Howie) Hambleton (R)*

Pend Oreille County

Pend Oreille County Commissioner 1

John Gentle (R)

Phyllis Jean Kardos (D)

Pend Oreille County Commissioner 3

Brian Smiley (R)

Paul F Mahre (I)

Adams County

Adams County Commissioner District 1

Dan Blankenship (R)

John N. Marshall (R)*

Adams County Commissioner District 2

Jay R. Weise (R)

Ken Johnson (R)

Whitman County

Whitman County Commissioner 2

Tom Handy (NA)

Dean Kinzer (R)*

Columbia County

Columbia County Commissioner 2

Marty Hall (R)

Mike Talbott (R)*

Garfield County

Garfield County Commissioner 1

Jim Nelson (R)

Vonni (Vonda) Mulrony (R)

Garfield County Commissioner 2

Larry Ledgerwood (NA)

Wynne McCabe (NA)

Asotin County

Asotin County Commissioner 1

Brian Shinn (NA)*

Brad Gary (NA)

Asotin County Commissioner 2

Chris Seubert (R)*

Michael (Mike) Henze (NA)

Idaho

North Idaho Races to Watch

United States Senator

Ray J. Writz (C)

Paulette Jordan (D)

Jim Risch (R)*

Natalie M. Fleming (I)

United States Representative District 1

Rudy Soto (D)

Joe Evans (L)

Russ Fulcher (R)

Idaho 1st Legislative District – State Senator

Vera Gadman (D)

Jim Woodward (R)*

Idaho 1st Legislative District Representative – Position A

Gail Bolin (D)

Heather Scott (R)*

Idaho 1st Legislative District Representative – Position B

Stephen F. Howlett (D)

Sage G. Dixon (R)*

Idaho 2nd Legislative District – State Senator

Steve Vick (R)*

Idaho 2nd Legislative District Representative – Position A

Vito Barbieri (R)*

Idaho 2nd Legislative District Representative – Position B

Jennifer Luoma (L)

Doug “Doug O” Okuniewicz (R)

Idaho 3rd Legislative District – State Senator

Peter Riggs (R)

Idaho 3rd Legislative District Representative – Position A

Christopher S. Matthews (D)

Ron Mendive (R)*

Idaho 3rd Legislative District Representative – Position B

Teresa Borrenpohl (D)

Tony Wisniewski (R)*

Idaho 4th Legislative District – State Senator

Sharon “Shari” L. Williams (D)

Mary Souza (R)*

Idaho 4th Legislative District Representative – Position A

Jim Addis (R)*

Idaho 4th Legislative District Representative – Position B

Paul Amador (R)*

Idaho 5th Legislative District – State Senator

David Nelson (D)*

Dan Foreman (R)

Idaho 5th Legislative District Representative – Position A

Dulce Kersting-Lark (D)

Brandon Mitchell (R)

Idaho 5th Legislative District Representative – Position B

James Hartely (C)

Renee Love (D)

Caroline Nilsson Troy (R)*

Idaho 6th Legislative District – State Senator

Dan Johnson (R)*

Idaho 6th Legislative District Representative – Position A

Aaron von Ehlinger (R)

Idaho 6th Legislative District Representative – Position B

Mike Kingsley (R)*

Idaho 7th Legislative District – State Senator

Carl G. Crabtree (R)*

Idaho 7th Legislative District Representative – Position A

Priscilla Giddings (R)*

Idaho 7th Legislative District Representative – Position B

Charlie Shepherd (R)*

Kootenai County Commissioner District 1

Bill Brooks (R)

Kootenai County Commissioner District 2

Chris Fillios (R)

Kootenai County Sheriff

Mike Bauer (I)

Justin Nagel (L)

Robert “Bob” Morris (R)

Other County, Local Idaho Races

Bonner County

Bonner County Commissioner District 1

Stephen R. Bradshaw (R)*

Steve Johnson (D)

Bonner County Sheriff

Cindy L. Marx (D)

Daryl Wheeler (R)*

Boundary County

Boundary County Commissioner District 2

Tim Bertling

Philip Sweet

Boundary County Sheriff

Dave Kramer*

Larry “Doc” Vandenberg

Latah County

Latah County Commissioner District 2

Tom Lamar (D)*

Gabriel Rench (R)

Nez Perce County

Nez Perce County Commissioner District 1

Don Beck (R)*

Jim Kleeburg (I)

Nez Perce County Commissioner District 2

Douglas W. Havens (R)*

Jeff Nesset (I)

Nez Perce County Sheriff

Joe Rodriguez (R)*

Bryce Scrimsher (I)

Idaho County

Idaho County Commissioner District 2

Ted Lindsley (R)

Joe Cladouhos (R)

Idaho County Sheriff