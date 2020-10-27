KREM answers your election questions during special Q&A show Oct. 27

As you prepare to vote or even after you’ve cast your ballot, KREM 2 wants to answer your questions about voting in the general election.

SPOKANE, Wash — This year’s general election is like no other in modern history and many people have questions about how to make sure their vote counts.

Email KREM 2 your questions at newsdesk@krem.com or you can text them to 509-448-2000.

As you prepare to vote or even after you’ve cast your ballot, KREM 2 wants to answer your questions about voting in the general election. Do you want to know how to track your ballot online? Do you need to know if it’s too late to register to vote? What questions do you have? We’re ready to bring you the answers.

KREM 2 has invited a panel of experts, including our local election officials to answer your questions live on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 pm on KREM 2.