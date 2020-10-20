Who are the candidates running for office in Spokane County?

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With residents in Spokane County receiving their ballots for the 2020 General Elections, the KREM Voter Access team is working to give voters the information they need when they make their choice in elected officials.
The following are candidates in races you may be voting for in Spokane County. The information listed below is taken from the Washington Voter's Guide, as well as candidate campaign sites.
The KREM Voter Access team selected what appeared to be the first two priorities listed for each candidate. To find out more on the candidate, click on their name. If they have a working campaign website that could be found by KREM, it is linked to their name.
An asterisk (*) denotes the incumbent candidate. Party preference as provided by the candidate on the ballot is as follows:
- (D) - Democratic
- (R) - Republican
- (I) - Independent
Races to Watch
Washington Governor
- Jay Inslee(D)*
- Party: Democratic
- Education: University of Washington (Bachelor's in economics), Willamette University Law School
- Occupation: Governor of Washington
- Top Priorities: Environment, economy
- Loren Culp(R)
- Party: Republican
- Education: Non Commissioned Officers Academy for Leadership
- Occupation: Republic Police Chief
- Top Priorities: Economy, union rights
Washington 5th Congressional District
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers(R)*
- Party: Republican
- Education: Pensacola Christian College (Bachelor's), University of Washington (MBA)
- Occupation: U.S. Representative
- Top Priorities: Economy, Energy
- Dave Wilson(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: St. Ambrose University (Bachelor's in communications), Gonzaga University (Master's in education)
- Occupation: Founder and President, Interface College, business consultant, real estate broker
- Top Priorities: Economy, health care
Washington 4th Legislative District Representative - Seat 1
- Bob McCaslin(R)
- Party: Republican
- Education: Washington State University (Bachelor's in elementary education), Whitworth University (Master's in elementary administration)
- Occupation: State Representative, Kindergarten teacher
- Top Priorities: Economy, education
- Lori Feagan(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Washington State University - Spokane (Bachelor's and Master's of nursing)
- Occupation: Nurse Practitioner
- Top Priorities: Economy, health care
Washington 4th Legislative District Representative - Seat 2
- Lance Gurel(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Arkansas Tech (Bachelor's), University of Arkansas Little Rock (MBA)
- Occupation: Accountant
- Top Priorities: Education, police accountability
- Rob Chase(R)
- Party: Republican
- Education:
- Occupation:
- Top Priorities:
Sex-ed referendum - Referendum 90
The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.
- Approved
- Rejected
Spokane County Commissioner District 1
- Josh Kerns(R)*
- Party: Republican
- Education: Spokane Community College (Associate’s), Whitworth University (Bachelor’s in business management, MBA)
- Occupation: Spokane County Commissioner
- Top Priorities: Economy, public safety
- Ted Cummings(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Gonzaga Prep HS
- Occupation: Kaiser Aluminum employee
- Top Priorities: Public health, environment
Spokane County Commissioner District 2
- Mary Kuney(R)*
- Party: Republican
- Education: Gonzaga University (Bachelor’s in accounting)
- Occupation: Spokane County Commissioner, business owner
- Top Priorities: Economy, business
- David Green(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Georgetown University (Bachelor’s in foreign service & Graduate Law Degree in taxation), Case Western Reserve University Law School
- Occupation: Accountant
- Top Priorities: Environment/climate change, justice
More Spokane County Races
Washington 3rd Legislative District – State Senator
- Andy Billig(D)*
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Georgetown University (Bachelor’s in government)
- Occupation: Co-owner, Spokane Indians baseball; State senator
- Top Priorities: Economy, Education
- Dave Lucas(R)
- Party: Republican
- Education: UC – Davis (Bachelor’s in economics), Marine Corps University (Master’s in military studies)
- Occupation: Neighborhood Council Chair, VA Hospital Advisory Board
- Top Priorities: Homelessness, economy/taxes
Washington 3rd Legislative District Representative – Position 1
- Marcus Riccelli(D)*
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Gonzaga University (Bachelor’s), University of Washington (Master’s of Public Administration)
- Occupation: Project Manager at CHAS Health, State Representative
- Top Priorities: Education, economic security
- Laura D. Carder(R)
- Party: Republican
- Education: San Francisco State University (Bachelor’s in math and computer science)
- Occupation: Quality Assurance Specialist and Computer Programmer (retired), Precinct Committee Officer
- Top Priorities: Business, taxes
Washington 3rd Legislative District Representative – Position 2
- Timm Ormsby(D)*
- Party: Democratic
- Education: North Central High School
- Occupation: Construction, business representative (Northeastern Washington), State Representative
- Top Priorities:
- Bob Apple(R)
- Party: Republican
- Education: Spokane Falls Community College
- Occupation: Former Spokane City Councilmember, Board of Hearts of America Northwest
- Top Priorities:
Washington 4th Legislative District – State Senator
- Mike Padden(R)*
- Party: Republican
- Education: Gonzaga University (Bachelor’s in political science, law degree)
- Occupation: State Senator, Partner at Law Firm of Tanksley, Richard, Padden and Derr
- Top Priorities: Public safety, small business
- John Roskelley(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Washington State University (Bachelor’s in geology)
- Occupation: Geologist, former Spokane County Commissioner
- Top Priorities: Senior/disability benefits, budget/taxes
Washington 6th Legislative District Representative – Position 1
- Mike Volz(R)*
- Party: Republican
- Education: Eastern Washington University (Bachelor’s in accounting/finance), Gonzaga University (Master’s in accounting)
- Occupation: State Representative, Chief Deputy Treasurer for Spokane County
- Top Priorities: Fiscal responsibility, taxes
- Zack Zappone(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Georgetown University (Bachelor’s), Princeton University (Master’s in public affairs), University of Washington (teaching certificate)
- Occupation: Teacher, consultant for Washington Health Plan Finder
- Top Priorities: Fiscal responsibility, health care
Washington 6th Legislative District Representative – Position 2
- Jenny Graham(R)*
- Party: Republican
- Education: Thomas Jefferson High School, Nash Beauty College
- Occupation: State Representative
- Top Priorities: Human trafficking, criminal justice
- Tom McGarry(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: University of Wyoming (Bachelor’s), Gonzaga University Law School
- Occupation: Chairman, Board of Spokane County Fire Protection District 9
- Top Priorities: Budget, education
Washington 7th Legislative District Representative – Position 1
- Jacquelin Maycumber(R)*
- Party: Republican
- Education: Bachelor’s in biochemistry, Law Enforcement Academy
- Occupation: State representative, former school board member
- Top Priorities: Economic development, health care
- Georgia D. Davenport(D)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Associate’s in computer information systems/multimedia and web technology
- Occupation: Secretary of Veteran’s Caucus; Field Director
- Top Priorities: Health care
Washington 7th Legislative District Representative – Position 2
- Joel Kretz(R)*
- Party: Republican
- Education: Studied at Green River and Olympic College
- Occupation: State Representative, Timber and ranching small business owner
- Top Priorities: Economy, taxes
- JJ Wandler(I)
- Party: Democratic
- Education: Eastern Washington University (Bachelor’s in English)
- Occupation: Small business owner
- Top Priorities: Civil rights, health care