Who are the candidates running for office in Spokane County?

Depending on their address, some voters in Spokane County will be voting for multiple public offices.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With residents in Spokane County receiving their ballots for the 2020 General Elections, the KREM Voter Access team is working to give voters the information they need when they make their choice in elected officials.

The following are candidates in races you may be voting for in Spokane County. The information listed below is taken from the Washington Voter's Guide, as well as candidate campaign sites.

The KREM Voter Access team selected what appeared to be the first two priorities listed for each candidate. To find out more on the candidate, click on their name. If they have a working campaign website that could be found by KREM, it is linked to their name.

An asterisk (*) denotes the incumbent candidate. Party preference as provided by the candidate on the ballot is as follows:

(D) - Democratic

(R) - Republican

(I) - Independent

Voter's Guide 2020: What to know for the November Election in Washington, North Idaho SPOKANE, Wash. - Voters in Washington and Idaho will cast their ballots for various local, state and national races in the coming weeks as we near the 2020 General Election. Those in Idaho who wish to vote by mail this year during the coronavirus pandemic can request an absentee ballot through their county election office, while Washington continues to hold elections entirely by mail.

Races to Watch

Washington Governor

Jay Inslee (D)* Party: Democratic Education: University of Washington (Bachelor's in economics), Willamette University Law School Occupation : Governor of Washington Top Priorities : Environment, economy

(D)* Loren Culp (R) Party: Republican Education: Non Commissioned Officers Academy for Leadership Occupation: Republic Police Chief Top Priorities: Economy, union rights

(R)

Washington 5th Congressional District

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R)* Party: Republican Education: Pensacola Christian College (Bachelor's), University of Washington (MBA) Occupation: U.S. Representative Top Priorities: Economy, Energy

(R)* Dave Wilson (D) Party: Democratic Education: St. Ambrose University (Bachelor's in communications), Gonzaga University (Master's in education) Occupation: Founder and President, Interface College, business consultant, real estate broker Top Priorities: Economy, health care

(D)

Washington 4th Legislative District Representative - Seat 1

Bob McCaslin (R) Party: Republican Education: Washington State University (Bachelor's in elementary education), Whitworth University (Master's in elementary administration) Occupation: State Representative, Kindergarten teacher Top Priorities: Economy, education

(R) Lori Feagan (D) Party: Democratic Education: Washington State University - Spokane (Bachelor's and Master's of nursing) Occupation: Nurse Practitioner Top Priorities: Economy, health care

(D)

Washington 4th Legislative District Representative - Seat 2

Lance Gurel (D) Party: Democratic Education: Arkansas Tech (Bachelor's), University of Arkansas Little Rock (MBA) Occupation: Accountant Top Priorities: Education, police accountability

(D)

Rob Chase (R) Party: Republican Education: Occupation: Top Priorities:

(R)

Sex-ed referendum - Referendum 90

The legislature passed Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5395 concerning comprehensive sexual health education. This bill would require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request.

Approved

Rejected

Spokane County Commissioner District 1

Josh Kerns (R)* Party : Republican Education : Spokane Community College (Associate’s), Whitworth University (Bachelor’s in business management, MBA) Occupation : Spokane County Commissioner Top Priorities : Economy, public safety

(R)* Ted Cummings (D) Party : Democratic Education: Gonzaga Prep HS Occupation : Kaiser Aluminum employee Top Priorities : Public health, environment

(D)

Spokane County Commissioner District 2

Mary Kuney (R)* Party : Republican Education : Gonzaga University (Bachelor’s in accounting) Occupation : Spokane County Commissioner, business owner Top Priorities : Economy, business

(R)* David Green (D) Party : Democratic Education : Georgetown University (Bachelor’s in foreign service & Graduate Law Degree in taxation), Case Western Reserve University Law School O ccupation : Accountant Top Priorities : Environment/climate change, justice

(D)

More Spokane County Races

Washington 3rd Legislative District – State Senator

Andy Billig (D)* Party : Democratic Education : Georgetown University (Bachelor’s in government) Occupation : Co-owner, Spokane Indians baseball; State senator Top Priorities : Economy, Education

(D)* Dave Lucas (R) Party : Republican Education: UC – Davis (Bachelor’s in economics), Marine Corps University (Master’s in military studies) Occupation: Neighborhood Council Chair, VA Hospital Advisory Board Top Priorities: Homelessness, economy/taxes

(R)

Washington 3rd Legislative District Representative – Position 1

Marcus Riccelli (D)* Party : Democratic Education : Gonzaga University (Bachelor’s), University of Washington (Master’s of Public Administration) Occupation : Project Manager at CHAS Health, State Representative Top Priorities : Education, economic security

(D)* Laura D. Carder (R) Party: Republican E ducation : San Francisco State University (Bachelor’s in math and computer science) Occupation : Quality Assurance Specialist and Computer Programmer (retired), Precinct Committee Officer Top Priorities : Business, taxes

(R)

Washington 3rd Legislative District Representative – Position 2

Timm Ormsby (D)* Party: Democratic Education : North Central High School Occupation : Construction, business representative (Northeastern Washington), State Representative Top Priorities :

(D)* Bob Apple (R) Party : Republican Education : Spokane Falls Community College Occupation : Former Spokane City Councilmember, Board of Hearts of America Northwest Top Priorities:

(R)

Washington 4th Legislative District – State Senator

Mike Padden (R)* Party : Republican Education : Gonzaga University (Bachelor’s in political science, law degree) Occupation : State Senator, Partner at Law Firm of Tanksley, Richard, Padden and Derr Top Priorities : Public safety, small business

(R)* John Roskelley (D) Party: Democratic Education : Washington State University (Bachelor’s in geology) Occupation : Geologist, former Spokane County Commissioner Top Priorities : Senior/disability benefits, budget/taxes

(D)

Washington 6th Legislative District Representative – Position 1

Mike Volz (R)* Party : Republican Education : Eastern Washington University (Bachelor’s in accounting/finance), Gonzaga University (Master’s in accounting) Occupation : State Representative, Chief Deputy Treasurer for Spokane County Top Priorities : Fiscal responsibility, taxes

(R)* Zack Zappone (D) Party : Democratic Education : Georgetown University (Bachelor’s), Princeton University (Master’s in public affairs), University of Washington (teaching certificate) Occupation : Teacher, consultant for Washington Health Plan Finder Top Priorities : Fiscal responsibility, health care

(D)

Washington 6th Legislative District Representative – Position 2

Jenny Graham (R)* Party : Republican Education : Thomas Jefferson High School, Nash Beauty College Occupation : State Representative Top Priorities : Human trafficking, criminal justice

(R)*

Tom McGarry (D) Party : Democratic Education : University of Wyoming (Bachelor’s), Gonzaga University Law School Occupation : Chairman, Board of Spokane County Fire Protection District 9 Top Priorities : Budget, education

(D)

Washington 7th Legislative District Representative – Position 1

Jacquelin Maycumber (R)* Party : Republican Education : Bachelor’s in biochemistry, Law Enforcement Academy Occupation : State representative, former school board member Top Priorities : Economic development, health care

(R)* Georgia D. Davenport (D) Party : Democratic Education : Associate’s in computer information systems/multimedia and web technology Occupation : Secretary of Veteran’s Caucus; Field Director Top Priorities : Health care

(D)

Washington 7th Legislative District Representative – Position 2