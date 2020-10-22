Where you can drop off your ballot in Eastern Washington, North Idaho

In Washington, all mail-in ballots will provide paid postage. Idaho absentee ballots can be mailed or dropped at any elections office.

SPOKANE, Wash — The pandemic is impacting how people around the country are voting in the 2020 general election.

Washington voters have been voting by mail since 2005.

After voters fill out their ballots, they will either need to put them in the mail or find a drop-box near them.

In Washington, all mail-in ballots will provide paid postage, meaning voters don’t need to put a stamp on their ballot. In fact, adding a stamp to your Washington won’t change anything about how it is handled other than wasting a stamp, as it is already handled as First-Class Mail.

In Spokane County, ballots can be dropped off at any of these locations:

Elections Office 1033 W Gardner Avenue

Airway Heights Library 1213 S Lundstrom Street

Argonne Library 4322 N Argonne Road

Cheney Library 610 First Street

Deer Park Library 208 S Forest Avenue

Downtown Spokane Library: Due to construction at the Downtown Spokane Library, the ballot drop box is located at the STA Plaza.

East Side Library 524 S Stone Street

Fairfield Library 305 E Main Street

Hillyard Library 4005 N Cook Street

Indian Trail Library 4909 W Barnes Road

Latah Town Hall 108 E Market Street

Liberty Lake Library 23123 E Mission Avenue

Medical Lake Library 321 E Herb Street

Millwood City Hall 9103 E Frederick Avenue

Moran Prairie Library 6004 S Regal Street

North Spokane Library 44 E Hawthorne Road

Otis Orchards Library 22324 E Wellesley Avenue

Rockford Town Hall 20 W Emma Street

Shadle Aquatic Center 2005 W Wellesley Avenue: Due to construction at the Shadle Park Library, the ballot drop box has been moved in front of the Shadle Aquatic Center in the library parking lot.

South Hill Library 3324 S Perry Street

Spangle Town Hall 115 W 2nd Street

Spokane County Courthouse 1116 W Broadway Avenue

Spokane Valley Library 12004 E Main Avenue

STA Plaza 701 W Riverside Avenue

Waverly Town Hall 255 Commercial Street

In-person voting in the Gem State happens on November 3, while absentee ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. If you mail your absentee ballot, give it plenty of time to get to the elections office - they need to receive it by November 3.

In Idaho, anyone can request an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election, but the decision on providing paid postage for absentee ballots is made at the county level.

The status of the 10 northern counties in Idaho are as follows:

Provide paid return postage:

Bonner

Kootenai

Nez Perce

Clearwater

Latah

Boundary

Do not provide paid return postage, voters must buy stamp or use dropbox:

Benewah

Idaho County

Lewis

Shoshone