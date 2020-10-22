Where you can drop off your ballot in Eastern Washington, North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash — The pandemic is impacting how people around the country are voting in the 2020 general election.
Washington voters have been voting by mail since 2005.
After voters fill out their ballots, they will either need to put them in the mail or find a drop-box near them.
In Washington, all mail-in ballots will provide paid postage, meaning voters don’t need to put a stamp on their ballot. In fact, adding a stamp to your Washington won’t change anything about how it is handled other than wasting a stamp, as it is already handled as First-Class Mail.
In Spokane County, ballots can be dropped off at any of these locations:
Elections Office 1033 W Gardner Avenue
Airway Heights Library 1213 S Lundstrom Street
Argonne Library 4322 N Argonne Road
Cheney Library 610 First Street
Deer Park Library 208 S Forest Avenue
Downtown Spokane Library: Due to construction at the Downtown Spokane Library, the ballot drop box is located at the STA Plaza.
East Side Library 524 S Stone Street
Fairfield Library 305 E Main Street
Hillyard Library 4005 N Cook Street
Indian Trail Library 4909 W Barnes Road
Latah Town Hall 108 E Market Street
Liberty Lake Library 23123 E Mission Avenue
Medical Lake Library 321 E Herb Street
Millwood City Hall 9103 E Frederick Avenue
Moran Prairie Library 6004 S Regal Street
North Spokane Library 44 E Hawthorne Road
Otis Orchards Library 22324 E Wellesley Avenue
Rockford Town Hall 20 W Emma Street
Shadle Aquatic Center 2005 W Wellesley Avenue: Due to construction at the Shadle Park Library, the ballot drop box has been moved in front of the Shadle Aquatic Center in the library parking lot.
South Hill Library 3324 S Perry Street
Spangle Town Hall 115 W 2nd Street
Spokane County Courthouse 1116 W Broadway Avenue
Spokane Valley Library 12004 E Main Avenue
STA Plaza 701 W Riverside Avenue
Waverly Town Hall 255 Commercial Street
In-person voting in the Gem State happens on November 3, while absentee ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. If you mail your absentee ballot, give it plenty of time to get to the elections office - they need to receive it by November 3.
In Idaho, anyone can request an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election, but the decision on providing paid postage for absentee ballots is made at the county level.
The status of the 10 northern counties in Idaho are as follows:
Provide paid return postage:
- Bonner
- Kootenai
- Nez Perce
- Clearwater
- Latah
- Boundary
Do not provide paid return postage, voters must buy stamp or use dropbox:
- Benewah
- Idaho County
- Lewis
- Shoshone
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at any Elections Office in Idaho.