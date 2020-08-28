What you need to know about voting by mail in the Inland Northwest

Washington is already a vote-by-mail state. Over in Idaho, you'll have to request an absentee ballot.

SPOKANE, Wash — More people than ever are expected to vote by mail during the presidential election this year on Nov. 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some states such as North Carolina are sending ballots as early as September. Is that the case in Washington - already a vote-by-mail state - and what should you do if you want a mail-in ballot in Idaho?

Here's what you need to know to vote by mail in the Inland Northwest.

Washington

Spokane County Auditor Vicki Dalton said ballots will be sent out Oct. 14. She said they should arrive in mailboxes by Oct. 20. If you don’t get your ballot by Oct. 23, Dalton recommends calling the auditor’s office at 509-477-2320 and one will be sent to you via first-class mail.

In Washington, ballots are mailed at least 18 days before each election, according to the Washington Secretary of State.

If you are not registered to vote, you need to do so by Oct. 26 either online or by mail. You can also register in person all the way up until election day at 8 p.m. Find your nearest voting center here. Be prepared to follow all coronavirus requirements, like wearing a mask and social distancing.

Ballots need to be placed in a designated drop box or in the mail by 8 p.m. on election day.

Idaho

Idaho is still allowing in-person voting for the November election.

If you’d prefer to avoid the polls, you can request an absentee ballot. You can request one online on the Idaho Secretary of State website. You just need your Idaho driver’s license the last four digits of your social security number.

If you don’t have either of those numbers, you will need to download a paper application and mail it to your county Board of Elections. Otherwise, you’ll need to visit your county elections office.

If you choose to vote in person, you can find your polling place here.