Election night watch parties go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Many events have been canceled or moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic, and political candidates' election night parties are no exception.

With large gatherings not currently allowed in Washington, things on election night looked different this year.

Usually, large parties are held by candidates to meet with supporters and to watch the results start pouring in.

Take local Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers as an example. Back in 2018, she held a large party on election night, and ended up celebrating being re-elected to represent Washington' 5th Congressional District.

This year, Rodgers held a virtual watch party, where she and other Eastern Washington republicans spoke to supports live or through pre-taped messages.

While she made the best of the it given the circumstances, Rodgers said she wished she could have been with her supporters in-person.

"This has been an unusual election cycle to say the least. I'd much prefer to be together in person, being able to share this evening and to interact together," she said. "But as you all know, we're in this time where we are doing more virtual and honoring the social distancing recommendations that are in place."

Others that joined McMorris Rodgers on Tuesday night included Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns and state Senator Mike Padden.

Some candidates decided not to hold an event at all Tuesday. These included Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Fortunato and Democratic state Representative Marcus Riccelli, the latter of which deciding to watch the results come in with his family.