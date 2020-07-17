Key races in Washington primary election: Inslee, Culp lead governor's race

The 2020 Washington primary election will decide which candidates appear on the ballot for the general election in November.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington state is holding the 2020 Primary on Tuesday, Aug. 4, to decide which candidates will move forward to November’s general election.

Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with first counts also expected on Tuesday night.

Several top-ticket races are on the ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. All Congressional seats are also up for re-election.

Primaries in Washington are run in a top-two fashion. This means that the top two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party preference or affiliation, will move on to the general election in November.

For all races listed below, an asterisk (*) denotes that the candidate is the incumbent for that office.

Key Races

Governor

Incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee is advancing to the November election for governor in Washington state, according to The Associated Press.

Inslee, who is running for his third term, has captured nearly 52% of the vote so far.

Loren Culp, who serves as police chief of Republic, Washington, is currently in second with 17% of the vote so far. Joshua Freed and Tim Eyman are following behind him with 7% of the vote so far.

A total of 36 gubernatorial candidates appeared on the ballot in Washington state.

Washington 5th Congressional District (U.S. House of Representatives)

Washington’s 5th Congressional District covers much of Eastern Washington, including 10 counties: Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

The seat is currently held by eight-term incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who was first elected in 2004.

The following are the candidates for the 5th Congressional District race, listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Brendan O’Regan (Independent)

Stephan T. Major (Republican Party)

Dave Wilson (Democratic Party)

Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Republican Party)*

Note: Chris Armitage (Democratic Party) will appear on the ballot, but announced on July 17 that he was ending his campaign due to mental health and cited that "he was made aware of an allegation that what I considered at the time to be a consensual relationship was not."

Washington 4th Legislative District, Seats 1 & 2

Washington’s 4th Legislative District covers much of east Spokane County, including Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, in the state legislature.

Seat 1 is currently held by controversial Republican Matt Shea, who is not running for re-election. Shea has come under fire after an independent investigation found that he participated in or helped promote acts of domestic terrorism against the United States, as well as his ties to a biblical warfare training group.

Seat 2 is held by Republican Bob McCaslin, who is running for the seat vacated by Shea.

The following are the candidates for the 4th Legislative District Seat 1 race, listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Seat 1

Dave Whitehead (Republican Party)

Mike Conrad (Republican Party)

Lori Feagan (Democratic Party)

Bob McCaslin (Republican Party)

The following are the candidates for the Fourth Legislative District Seat 2 race, listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Seat 2

Nathan R. Sybrandy (Republican Party)

Rob Chase (Republican Party)

Leonard Christian (Republican Party)

Lance Gurel (Democratic Party)

Other Key Races

Washington Attorney General

The Attorney General is the highest judicial officer in the state of Washington, and carries out legal action on behalf of the state. The office is currently held by incumbent Democrat Bob Ferguson, who has held the office since his election in 2012.

The following are the candidates for Washington Attorney General, listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Matt Larkin (Republican Party)

Mike Vaska (GOP)

Brett Rogers (Republican Party)

Bob Ferguson (Democratic Party)*

Washington 4th Congressional District (U.S. House of Representatives)

Washington’s 4th Congressional District covers a large amount of central and eastern Washington. This includes seven counties: Adams, Benton, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Okanogan, and Yakima.

The seat is currently held by incumbent Republican Dan Newhouse, who has held the office 2015.

The following are the candidates for Washington’s 4th Congressional District, listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Ryan Cooper (Libertarian Party)

Tracy “Justice” Wright (Republican Party)

Douglas E. McKinley (Democratic Party)

Evan Jones (Independent)

Sarena Sloot (Republican Party)

Dan Newhouse (Republican Party)*

Spokane County Commissioner – Districts 1 & 2

The Spokane County Board of Commissioners is the legislative body for Spokane County. This year, the seats representing Districts 1 and 2 are up for election. District 1 represents the north and northeast areas of the county, and is currently represented by incumbent Republican Josh Kerns. District 2 covers southeast Spokane County and is represented by incumbent Republican Mary Kuney.

The following are the candidates for Spokane County Commissioner, Districts 1 and 2, listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

District 1

Josh Kerns (Republican Party)*

Ted Cummings (Democratic Party)

District 2

Mary Kuney (Republican Party)*

David Green (Democratic Party)

Other Races

The following are other state and local elections on the ballot. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot, according to the Washington Secretary of State website. An asterisk (*) denotes the incumbent for that office.

Statewide

Lieutenant Governor

Joseph Brumbles (Republican Party)

Jared Freichs (Libertarian Party)

Ann Davison Sattler (Republican Party)

James R. Rafferty (Democratic Party)

Mark Liias (Democratic Party)

Matt Seymour (Libertarian Party)

Michelle Jasmer (Democratic Party)

Bill Penor (Republican Party)

Richard (Dick) Muri (Republican Party)

Denny Heck (Democratic Party)

Marty McClendon (Republican Party)

Washington Secretary of State

Ed Minger (Independent)

Gentry Lange (Progressive Party)

Kim Wyman (Republican Party)*

Gael Tarleton (Democratic Party)

Superintendent of Public Instruction (Nonpartisan position)

Ron Higgins

Maia Espinoza

Stann Lippmann

David Spring

Dennis Wick

Chris Reykdal*

Commissioner of Public Lands

Cameron Whitney (Republican Party)

Steve Sharon (Republican Party)

Hilary Franz (Democratic Party)*

Kelsey Reyes (Libertarian Party)

Maryam Abasbarzy (Republican Party)

Sue Kuehl Pederson (Republican Party)

Frank Wallbrown (Democratic Party)

State Treasurer

Duane A. Davidson (Republican Party)*

Mike Pellicciotti (Democratic Party)

State Auditor

Joshua Casey (Democratic Party)

Chris Leyba (Republican Party)

Pat (Patrice) McCarthy (Democratic Party)*

Insurance Commissioner

Anthony Welti (Libertarian Party)

Chirayu Avinash Patel (Republican Party)

Mike Kreidler (Democratic Party)*

Local Races

Washington 3rd Legislative District - Seat 1

Marcus Riccelli (Democratic Party)*

Laura D. Carder (Republican Party)

Washington 3rd Legislative District – Seat 2

Timm Ormsby (Democratic Party)*

Bob Apple (Republican Party)

Washington 3rd Legislative District – Senator

Dave Lucas (Republican Party)

Andy Billig (Democratic Party)*

Washington 4th Legislative District – Senator

Josh Roskelley (Democratic Party)

Ann Marie Danimus (Independent)

Mike Padden (Republican Party) *

Washington 6th Legislative District – Seat 1

Zack Zappone (Democratic Party)

Mike Volz (Republican Party)*

Washington 6th Legislative District – Seat 2

Christian M. McLachlan (Democratic Party)

Jenny Graham (Republican Party)*

Tom McGarry (Democratic Party)

Washington 7th Legislative District – Seat 1

Georgia D. Davenport (Democratic Party)

Jacquelin Maycumber (Republican Party)*

Washington 7th Legislative District – Seat 2

Joel Kretz (Republican Party)*

JJ Wandler (Independent)

Washington 9th Legislative District – Seat 1

Brett Borden (Libertarian Party)

Mary Dye (Republican Party)*

Washington 9th Legislative District – Seat 2

Joe Schmick (Republican Party)*

Washington 9th Legislative District – Senator

Jenn Goulet (Democratic Party)

Mark G. Schoesler (GOP)*

Washington 12th Legislative District – Seat 1

Adrienne Moore (Democratic Party)

Keith Goehner (Republican Party)*

Washington 12th Legislative District – Seat 2

Mike Steele (Republican Party)*

Washington 12th Legislative District – Senator

Brad Hawkins (Republican Party)*

Washington 13th Legislative District – Seat 1

Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz (Democratic Party)

John ‘the man’ Malan (List Classical Democrat preference)

Tom Dent (Republican Party)*

Washington 13th Legislative District – Seat 2

Alex Ybarra (Republican Party)*

Washington 16th Legislative District – Senator