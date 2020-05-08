McMorris Rodgers advances to November election in Washington's 5th congressional district

Five candidates for Washington's 5th congressional district appeared on the ballot for the primary election on Aug. 4.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers has advanced to the general election in Washington's 5th congressional district, according to the Associated Press.

McMorris Rodgers had 48% of the vote as of 9:10 p.m., followed by Dave Wilson with 27% of the vote. Eight-term incumbent McMorris Rodgers was first elected in 2004.

The two candidates who receive the most votes during the primary election qualify for the general election in November. Primary results will be finalized on Aug. 18, 2020.

Washington’s 5th congressional dstrict covers much of eastern Washington, including 10 counties: Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, and Whitman.



Five candidates appeared on the primary election ballot, including McMorris Rodgers; Wilson; Chris Armitage; Stephen T. Major; and Brendan O'Regan.

Armitage announced on July 17 that he was ending his campaign due to mental health and cited that "he was made aware of an allegation that what I considered at the time to be a consensual relationship was not."

McMorris Rodgers said on Tuesday night that it is her honor to represent the people of Washington's 5th district, adding that she is grateful for their support.

"From the coronavirus and the public health crisis, the economic crisis, to the destruction in the streets, this has been a challenging time," she said. "But I also want you to know that every day I have heard stories of American ingenuity, American creativity solving problems. And that’s whats going to get us through this together, and that’s what’s going to help us save lives."