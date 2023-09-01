x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Inland Northwest Sports

Idaho opens season with 42-17 rout of Lamar on the roadIdaho opens season with 42-17 rout of Lamar on the road

Idaho opens season with 42-17 rout of Lamar on the road

No. 8 Idaho proved the preseason hype around the team was for good reason, opening the season with a 42-17 rout of Lamar on the road.

Featured Sports

Scores & Schedules

Locked On Gonzaga

Locked On Sports Today

Locked On Seahawks

Locked On Kraken

Locked On Mariners

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Washington State Cougars

Eastern Washington Eagles

Idaho Vandals

Spokane Indians

Spokane Chiefs

High School Sports

NFL

MLB

NHL

Sports

More Sports News

Featured Sports Videos