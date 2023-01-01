Skip Navigation
Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com
University of Idaho
Idaho kicker Ricardo Chavez switches feet, earns preseason All-Big Sky honors
University of Idaho
Football Camp Report: Vandals offense poised for big season
Idaho returns all of its key skill position players from last season's playoff team.
University of Idaho
Idaho Vandals begin fall camp
Consensus top ten ranked Vandals feel comfortable heading into year two under Jason Eck.
University of Idaho
Idaho football enters 2023 season with high expectations
The Vandals are picked to finish second in the Big Sky media preseason poll and fifth in the coaches.
College
Big Sky Conference holding media day at Northern Quest Casino
KREM 2 will get the chance to talk to coaches as well as student-athletes from the conference’s 12 teams . Two of those teams include U of I and EWU.
College
Big Sky Conference holding media day at Northern Quest Casino
KREM 2 will get the chance to talk to coaches as well as student-athletes from the conference’s 12 teams . Two of those teams include U of I and EWU.
University of Idaho
New era of Idaho men's basketball set to begin
New head coach Alex Pribble has remade his entire roster in just over three months in charge.
University of Idaho
University of Idaho athletics showcases Vandal spirit at Hoopfest
Although sponsoring Hoopfest was a big financial commitment for the University, AD Terry Gawlick thinks it will only pay dividends for the program.
University of Idaho
ESPN2 to broadcast Battle for the Little Brown Stein
The game takes place on Oct. 14 at the Kibbie Dome and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
University of Idaho
Carrie Eighmey named tenth head women's basketball coach in Idaho history
Eighmey has an overall record of 233-105 as a head coach over 11 seasons.
Local Sports
Idaho hiring Nebraska-Kearney's Carrie Eighmey as next women's basketball head coach
Carrie Eighmey joins the Vandals after being named the Coach of the Year in her conference last season.
University of Idaho
Defense shines in Vandals Spring Game
The first team defense held the Vandals explosive first team offense to just two field goals.
