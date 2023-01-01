Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
VERIFY
Boomtown
Inland NorthBest
Investigative
Politics
Nation World
Money
Health
Entertainment
Near Me
Noticias
Latest News Stories
Patriot Front-affiliated group suing Seattle-area man over identity reveals
Former Spokane County Sheriff's investigator appointed as Spirit Lake police chief
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather Cameras
Ski Reports
Latest Weather Stories
Excessive heat and record high temperatures in the days to come
July was hottest month ever on record, NASA and NOAA say
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Spokane, WA »
96°
Spokane, WA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
KREM Cares
Contests
Inland Life
MEET THE TEAM
TV LISTINGS
Let’s Talk
The Tea with Amanda Roley
Beef Counts
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com
Eastern Washington University
EWU football team begins fall camp, looking to bounce back from last season
Sports
EWU football team looking to bounce back from tough season
Eags have a new look roster and a new quarterback this season.
College
Big Sky Conference holding media day at Northern Quest Casino
KREM 2 will get the chance to talk to coaches as well as student-athletes from the conference’s 12 teams . Two of those teams include U of I and EWU.
College
Big Sky Conference holding media day at Northern Quest Casino
KREM 2 will get the chance to talk to coaches as well as student-athletes from the conference’s 12 teams . Two of those teams include U of I and EWU.
Eastern Washington University
EWU men's basketball looking to shake off roster turnover, continue success
Eags lost two leading scorers from last year, but still have solid core in place.
Eastern Washington University
'It's dreams coming true': EWU's Angelo Allegri signs with Charlotte Hornets
Eastern Washington's Angelo Allegri has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Charlotte Hornets after going undrafted in the NBA Draft.
Eastern Washington University
Eastern Washington University hires Tim Collins as new Director of Athletics
Tim Collins, who currently serves as the senior associate athletics director for development at Fresno State in California, was selected after a nationwide search.
People
Inland Northwest college basketball legend Jerry Krause dies at 87
The former Gonzaga men's basketball Director of Operations was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame last year.
Eastern Washington University
Defense gets win in EWU Red & White Game
Eastern Washington's defense got the win in the Red and White game 45-41.
Eastern Washington University
Eastern Washington football preparing for Red and White Game
Eastern Washington football is holding its Red and White Spring Game on Friday night. This year marks a chance for younger players to make an impression.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Big Sky MVP Steele Venters transferring from EWU to Gonzaga
The Big Sky 2022-23 Player of the Year made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
Eastern Washington University
Oklahoma State earns 71-60 victory over EWU
Led by Bryce Thompson's 22 points, the Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the Eastern Washington Eagles 71-60 in the NIT.
Sports
EWU football team looking to bounce back from tough season
Eags have a new look roster and a new quarterback this season.
College
Big Sky Conference holding media day at Northern Quest Casino
KREM 2 will get the chance to talk to coaches as well as student-athletes from the conference’s 12 teams . Two of those teams include U of I and EWU.
College
Big Sky Conference holding media day at Northern Quest Casino
KREM 2 will get the chance to talk to coaches as well as student-athletes from the conference’s 12 teams . Two of those teams include U of I and EWU.
Eastern Washington University
EWU men's basketball looking to shake off roster turnover, continue success
Eags lost two leading scorers from last year, but still have solid core in place.
Eastern Washington University
'It's dreams coming true': EWU's Angelo Allegri signs with Charlotte Hornets
Eastern Washington's Angelo Allegri has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Charlotte Hornets after going undrafted in the NBA Draft.
Eastern Washington University
Eastern Washington University hires Tim Collins as new Director of Athletics
Tim Collins, who currently serves as the senior associate athletics director for development at Fresno State in California, was selected after a nationwide search.
People
Inland Northwest college basketball legend Jerry Krause dies at 87
The former Gonzaga men's basketball Director of Operations was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame last year.
Eastern Washington University
Defense gets win in EWU Red & White Game
Eastern Washington's defense got the win in the Red and White game 45-41.
Eastern Washington University
Eastern Washington football preparing for Red and White Game
Eastern Washington football is holding its Red and White Spring Game on Friday night. This year marks a chance for younger players to make an impression.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Big Sky MVP Steele Venters transferring from EWU to Gonzaga
The Big Sky 2022-23 Player of the Year made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
Eastern Washington University
Oklahoma State earns 71-60 victory over EWU
Led by Bryce Thompson's 22 points, the Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the Eastern Washington Eagles 71-60 in the NIT.
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KREM would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow