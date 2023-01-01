Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
VERIFY
Boomtown
Inland NorthBest
Investigative
Politics
Nation World
Money
Health
Entertainment
Near Me
Noticias
Latest News Stories
Thieves use diversion of prayers to rob Spokane Buddhist temple
Friends and colleagues hold vigil for Spokane Tribe Casino collapse victim
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Maps
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather Cameras
Ski Reports
Latest Weather Stories
Improving air quality and needed rain in the forecast
Spokane air quality remains unhealthy as wildfires burn across the region
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Spokane, WA »
70°
Spokane, WA »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
KREM Cares
Contests
Inland Life
MEET THE TEAM
TV LISTINGS
Let’s Talk
The Tea with Amanda Roley
Beef Counts
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com
Washington State Cougars
WSU head coach Jake Dickert and QB Cam Ward discuss Ward's big night on final day of fall camp
Washington State Cougars
Cam Ward shines in final WSU scrimmage of fall camp
Ward throws for three touchdowns in big night
WSU
WSU football has positives and negatives in first scrimmage
Washington State football held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Second string quarterback John Mateer and the No. 2 offense had a solid performance.
Washington State Cougars
WSU Board of Regents holds 'special meeting'
The Board of Regents was previously not scheduled to meet until September 14.
Washington State Cougars
'Unlike most of the schools around the country, we've actually earned it' | Pat Chun addresses WSU's future
For the first time since Friday's Pac-12 Conference exodus, Athletic Director Pat Chun spoke publicly about Washington State athletics' future.
WSU
'This outcome was always a possibility' | WSU responds to Washington, Oregon heading to Big Ten
With the announcement of the move, WSU's president, athletics director and head football coach are sharing their disappointment with the conference.
Washington State Cougars
'What are we doing!?': Jake Dickert addresses latest Pac-12 realignment reports
WSU football head coach Jake Dickert responded to the latest Pac-12 realignment rumors after Washington State's second fall camp practice.
Washington State Cougars
Washington State football begins fall camp with familiar faces, but new playbooks
Washington State has made seven straight bowl game appearances and is hoping to make it eight straight in 2023.
Washington State Cougars
WSU 1B/OF Sam Brown drafted 354th overall by the Los Angeles Angels
Brown was also named All PAC-12 after hitting .374 with 11 home runs and 58 runs batted in.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga's Brian Kalmer and WSU's Cam Magee drafted in the 18th round of MLB Draft
Kalmer went 536th overall to the Chicago Cubs, while Magee went 549th overall to the Atlanta Braves.
Washington State Cougars
WSU OF Jonah Advincula drafted 248th overall by the Cleveland Guardians
Advincula was a 2023 All PAC-12 Honorable Mention, hit .350 in his one season in Pullman.
Washington State Cougars
'It's not my program, it's our program': WSU introduces Nathan Choate as baseball head coach
Choate takes over at WSU after earning the 2023 WCC Coach of the Year Award after leading his LMU Lions to their first outright WCC title in the last 25 years.
Washington State Cougars
Cam Ward shines in final WSU scrimmage of fall camp
Ward throws for three touchdowns in big night
WSU
WSU football has positives and negatives in first scrimmage
Washington State football held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Second string quarterback John Mateer and the No. 2 offense had a solid performance.
Washington State Cougars
WSU Board of Regents holds 'special meeting'
The Board of Regents was previously not scheduled to meet until September 14.
Washington State Cougars
'Unlike most of the schools around the country, we've actually earned it' | Pat Chun addresses WSU's future
For the first time since Friday's Pac-12 Conference exodus, Athletic Director Pat Chun spoke publicly about Washington State athletics' future.
WSU
'This outcome was always a possibility' | WSU responds to Washington, Oregon heading to Big Ten
With the announcement of the move, WSU's president, athletics director and head football coach are sharing their disappointment with the conference.
Washington State Cougars
'What are we doing!?': Jake Dickert addresses latest Pac-12 realignment reports
WSU football head coach Jake Dickert responded to the latest Pac-12 realignment rumors after Washington State's second fall camp practice.
Washington State Cougars
Washington State football begins fall camp with familiar faces, but new playbooks
Washington State has made seven straight bowl game appearances and is hoping to make it eight straight in 2023.
Washington State Cougars
WSU 1B/OF Sam Brown drafted 354th overall by the Los Angeles Angels
Brown was also named All PAC-12 after hitting .374 with 11 home runs and 58 runs batted in.
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga's Brian Kalmer and WSU's Cam Magee drafted in the 18th round of MLB Draft
Kalmer went 536th overall to the Chicago Cubs, while Magee went 549th overall to the Atlanta Braves.
Washington State Cougars
WSU OF Jonah Advincula drafted 248th overall by the Cleveland Guardians
Advincula was a 2023 All PAC-12 Honorable Mention, hit .350 in his one season in Pullman.
Washington State Cougars
'It's not my program, it's our program': WSU introduces Nathan Choate as baseball head coach
Choate takes over at WSU after earning the 2023 WCC Coach of the Year Award after leading his LMU Lions to their first outright WCC title in the last 25 years.
Before You Leave, Check This Out
KREM would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow