No, fake ballots are not being sent out in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A spokesperson for the Spokane County Elections Office confirmed that fake ballots are not being sent out in Spokane County.

A KREM 2 viewer sent a photo on Tuesday morning of a ballot that they thought was fake. The viewer's photo shows a piece of paper that reads, "This is your replacement ballot package," with contact information for the elections office.

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said in an email to KREM that the photo shows a valid replacement ballot and the elections office just sent out a batch for military voters.

The person has sent the photo to "many media outlets" in the Spokane area, Dalton said. She added that no one in her office talked with anyone on Tuesday morning regarding a fraudulent ballot.

Dalton recently told KREM that ballots for the November election will be sent to most voters on Oct. 9, nine days earlier than expected. The decision to send them out early was made to give the U.S. Postal Service more time to return the ballots for the General Election on Nov. 3, she said.

Ballots are usually sent out 18 days before the election, Dalton said. People in some areas of Spokane County will likely receive their ballots around Oct. 10 or Oct. 17.