How to get 2020 election results, watch live coverage from KREM 2

You can tune in to KREM 2 beginning at 4 p.m. on Election Day, or find the latest results for Washington and Idaho on our app and website.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Election Day is nearly upon us. Voters in Washington and Idaho are casting their ballots for president and other key local races.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, watch CBS coverage of the 2020 election on KREM 2 beginning at 4 p.m. to follow national election results and analysis. KREM 2 staff members in the studio and from the field in eastern Washington and North Idaho will also provide local election coverage.

You can also tune in to a special digital livestream show with local election results, analysis and a live look at what's happening in your area from 7-11:30 p.m. It will be available on KREM.com, the KREM 2 app and the KREM 2 YouTube page. The show will include analysis on key races from 9-9:15 p.m.

Here are all of the ways you can watch election results on KREM 2 or receive the latest updates from your device.

Results on your computer or phone

The latest election results will be available on KREM.com and the KREM 2 mobile app on election night and throughout the following days.

Live updates to key races in Washington and Idaho will be available online on our Elections page. You can also see them on KREM 2 app, which is available to download by texting "APP" to 509-448-2000 or by clicking here.

Text us for results

Text us the word "RESULTS" to 509-448-2000 and we will send you the latest updates on the 2020 General Election in Washington and Idaho.

How to watch coverage

You can tune in to KREM 2 broadcasts from your phone, computer or TV.