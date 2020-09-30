Here are the third-party presidential candidates on the ballot in Washington, Idaho

Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden aren't the only candidates on the ballot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Voters in Washington and Idaho will see more than just Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden as options when they cast their ballot for the highest office in the country.

Washington voters will see four third-party presidential candidates on the ballot, while those in Idaho will see five in addition to Trump and Biden.

State across the country have their own criteria for candidates to be listed on the ballot in the presidential race, and Washington and Idaho differ in their rules.

The neighboring states only have one third-party candidate in common; Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen and running mate Jeremy "Spike" Cohen.

Washington

Libertarian Party: Jo Jorgensen and VP nominee Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

Green Party: Howie Hawkins and VP nominee Angela Walker

Socialism and Liberation Party: Gloria La Riva and VP nominee Sunil Freeman

Socialist Worker's Party: Alyson Kennedy and VP nominee Malcolm M. Jarrett

Idaho

Libertarian Party: Jo Jorgensen and VP nominee Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

Independent: Brock Pierce and VP nominee Karla Ballard

Independent*: Kanye West and VP nominee Michelle Tidball

Independent: Rocky De La Fuente and VP nominee Darcy G. Richardson

Constitution Party: Don Blankenship and VP nominee William Mohr

*Kanye West appears under the "Birthday Party" in some states

Another difference to note between voting in the two states this year is when mail-in ballots are due. While Washington with its mail-in voting system requires ballots be dropped off by 8 p.m. on election night or postmarked by Election Day, Idaho mandates that mailed-in absentee ballots must be received by the county election's office by the end of business on election night.