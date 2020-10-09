Air quality in Spokane remains hazardous for fourth day; unhealthy air expected until weekend

A chance for improvement in Spokane's air quality will arrive on Friday and into the weekend when a weather system should bring some rain.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality in Spokane remains hazardous for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday with no end to unhealthy readings in sight until the end of the week.

Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Office in Spokane, said a weak system moving through on Monday may improve conditions a bit but forecasters are not expecting any major changes. Poor ventilation combined with active wildfires will cause smoke to remain trapped near the surface.

Lisa Woodward, a spokesperson for the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agnecy, that residents should expect readings in the hazardous range through Tuesday. Hourly updates from the agency are available online.

The better chance for improvement in the air quality will come on Friday and into the weekend when a weather system should bring the Spokane area some rain and begin to clear out the smoke, forecasters said. Air quality in Spokane may improve slightly from hazardous to unhealthy levels ahead of the weekend.

An Air Quality Alert was issued for all of Washington state on Thursday. It has since been extended through noon on Friday for Spokane and surrounding areas.

According to the Washington State Department of Ecology's air quality map, Spokane has some of the worst air quality in the state of Washington on Monday.

School districts around the Inland Northwest, including Mead and East Valley canceled classes on both Monday and Tuesday due to poor air quality.

The Spokane Regional Health District is also "strongly advising" that businesses in the county encourage employees to work from home if possible due to hazardous air quality.

“Given the unprecedented poor air quality levels brought on by regional wildfire smoke, we encourage businesses to support employees working from home if possible and that all community members refrain from non-essential travel," said county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

SRHD's recommendation will remain in place as long as air quality remains in the hazardous range.

Alaska Airlines posted to its website on Monday that flights to and from both Spokane and Portland are canceled due to the poor air quality. The airline said it expects the suspension of flights to last until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Some garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup in residential areas of Spokane was delayed until at least Tuesday as the city worked to protect its employees in hazardous air quality conditions. Pack-out services are suspended and extra bags of garbage won’t be collected.

Garbage pickup done by automated trucks that allow Solid Waste Collections employees to stay inside their vehicles will proceeded as normal on Monday.

Monday’s collection area is located primarily in northeast Spokane. Customers who were missed should put their carts out again on Tuesday, Sept. 15, for collection. City crews noted areas they were unable to access and will make the collections on Tuesday as long as air quality conditions permit.

Night-shift garbage pickup in the downtown core was also be suspended on Monday night because of air quality concerns. Customers who receive downtown cart pickup during the night shift are asked to put out their carts out a day late all week, with Friday customers putting their carts out for pickup on Saturday.

Other areas in Northwest report unhealthy air

Areas of western Washington, including the Puget Sound, are also reporting air quality in the very unhealthy range.

Most of western Oregon has hazardous air quality, including Portland.

Spokane woke up to an overcast of smoky skies on Saturday morning as a massive amount of wildfire smoke poured into the region. At times, the smoke was nearly fog-like as road visibility was down to half or one-quarter of a mile.

This is the scene in Spokane today inundated with wildfire smoke and unhealthy air quality. The smoke is like a fog and the smell is like a campfire gone bad. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/PBOcgRw047 — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) September 12, 2020

On Sunday, fine particle pollution measured in Spokane's air over a 24-hour period was 468.6 micrograms/cubic meter of air. This is more than 13 times the national, health-based standard of 35 micrograms/cubic meter of air in a 24-hour period.

The Washington Department of Health recommends these tips to take care of yourself and your family when air quality is poor due to wildfire smoke: