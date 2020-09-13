Spokane Convention Center to serve as safer air center while unhealthy air quality continues

The center will run 24 hours a day while the air quality index remains above 250, which is in the Very Unhealthy range, according to a press release from the city.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is opening up a Safer Air Center at the Spokane Convention Center where anyone can go to escape unhealthy air quality conditions, according to a release from City of Spokane Communications Director Brian Coddington.

The center will run for 24 hours a day while the air quality index remains above 250, Coddington said. As of Sunday morning, the Air Quality Index was 495 on a scale of 500, putting it firmly in the hazardous range.

Anyone can take advantage of the shelter, regardless of the housing situation, Coddington said.

“We are expanding our ability as a region to help those who require temporary relief from hazardous air quality levels,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Anyone is welcome to come and stay for a few hours or longer as they need.”

Air quality is expected to remain unhealthy through Monday, according to the release. The cost to operate the shelter is $5,000 a day, which includes security, daily COVID-19 cleaning, and restroom space for women and men, according to the release.

The shelter will have the capacity to hold 200 people with the option to expand if necessary, Coddington said.

The regional safer air center will help supplement space in city shelters while smoke remains at or above unhealthy levels, Coddington said.

According to the city the Spokane Fire Department paramedics are available to check on at-risk groups via the 911 system. At-risk groups include: