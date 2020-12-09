Spokane county issues public safety alert to stay indoors due to hazardous air quality

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District issued a public safety alert warning residents to stay indoors due to poor air quality.
At last check, air quality in Spokane is at 424 AQI, putting it firmly in the hazardous range.
The City of Spokane is encouraging houseless individuals to take advantage of available shelter space in the city. Community Housing and Human Services is in contact with all shelter providers and outreach staff highlighting air quality concerns and asking that shelters continue to provide space for those who may need it, according to a letter from the city.
An Air Quality Alert was issued for all of Washington state on Thursday. For the Spokane area, it lasts until 11 a.m. on Monday. During this time, air quality will likely drop down to unhealthy levels periodically or through the entire four-day time frame.
Spokane's air quality is some of the worst in Washington State, with Yakima and Kennewick also reporting AQI's in the high 400's.
The west coast is reporting some of the worst air quality in the world, with some small towns in Oregon reported AQI's in the 500 to 600 range.
The best thing people can do to ensure clean air inside their homes is to keep windows and doors closed, run air conditioners on a "recirculate" setting instead of a "fresh air" setting and limit indoor air pollution by avoiding incense, sprays, fireplaces, or gas stoves, according to the Spokane Clean Air Agency. Don’t broil or fry food. Don’t vacuum unless your vacuum has a HEPA filter, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home.