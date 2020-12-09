Spokane county issues public safety alert to stay indoors due to hazardous air quality

The Spokane Regional Health District issued a public safety alert telling people to stay indoors due to hazardous air quality.

At last check, air quality in Spokane is at 424 AQI, putting it firmly in the hazardous range.

The City of Spokane is encouraging houseless individuals to take advantage of available shelter space in the city. Community Housing and Human Services is in contact with all shelter providers and outreach staff highlighting air quality concerns and asking that shelters continue to provide space for those who may need it, according to a letter from the city.

Hazardous air quality in Spokane. The wildfire smoke so think it almost looks like a fog outside. Do not go outdoors if you don’t have to tonight. #KREMweather @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/yIJLqhCNWE — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) September 13, 2020

An Air Quality Alert was issued for all of Washington state on Thursday. For the Spokane area, it lasts until 11 a.m. on Monday. During this time, air quality will likely drop down to unhealthy levels periodically or through the entire four-day time frame.

So, how long will this smoke last? This is one model solution, showing not much improvement through Sunday east of the Cascades. Some improvement possibly in Central WA towards the Palouse Sunday night into early Monday as west-southwest winds increase. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/fGQnIq20ww — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 12, 2020

Spokane's air quality is some of the worst in Washington State, with Yakima and Kennewick also reporting AQI's in the high 400's.

The west coast is reporting some of the worst air quality in the world, with some small towns in Oregon reported AQI's in the 500 to 600 range.