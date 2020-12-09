Spokane Dutch Bros., fair food drive-thru close due to poor air quality

The coffee stand and the fair food drive thru both closed for the safety of staff and customers Saturday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Dutch Bros. coffee stands and the Spokane fair drive thru both closed due to poor air quality on Saturday.

As of Saturday afternoon, Spokane's AQI was at 445, putting it squarely in the hazardous range.

Dutch Bros. Spokane posted on its Facebook page that the Spokane, Spokane Valley and Airway Heights locations would be closing for the safety of employees, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Dutch Bros said to "stay tuned for updates."

Hey Dutch Nation! Due to high levels of smoke, we will be closing all of our Spokane/Valley/Airway Heights locations... Posted by Dutch Bros. Coffee of Spokane Washington on Saturday, September 12, 2020

The Spokane County Fairgrounds also closed also closed the fair drive through for the safety of "guests, staff and vendors," Saturday.

Heavy smoke stalled COVID-19 testing in Pullman on Friday, as well as all online and in person instruction.

"Heavy smoke from regional wildfires has resulted in deteriorating air quality on the WSU Pullman Campus," a post on WSU's Facebook page said.