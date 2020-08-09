Unhealthy air across Puget Sound after 330,000 acres burn in Washington in 24 hours

Residents are urged to stay indoors, with windows shut, as wildfire smoke is full of small particles that can get into your eyes and lungs, causing health problems.

SEATTLE — With wildfire smoke moving across western Washington, officials are advising residents to keep their windows shut and stay indoors as much as possible.

Much of the Puget Sound region was experiencing what is considered to be unhealthy air early Tuesday morning due to the wildfire smoke being pushed in by easterly winds.

Gov. Jay Inslee called Washington's situation a 'wildfire crisis.' He said as of Tuesday, 330,000 acres have burned across the state in just 24 hours. Inslee said that the amount of land burned in the last 24 hours is more than what the state has seen in the last 12 wildfire seasons.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency reports King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties are experiencing unhealthy air, along with the Cascade foothills.

Inslee and other state officials provided a response to the statewide wildfires on Tuesday afternoon. WATCH HERE:

