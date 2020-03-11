Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Democrat Dave Wilson face-off in Washington's 5th Congressional District

McMorris Rodgers is seeking her ninth consecutive term in the seat, while Wilson attempts to serve in the United State Congress for the first time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eastern Washington voters will decide who will represent the state's 5th Congressional District for the next two years on Tuesday night as incumbent Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers looks to secure a ninth consecutive term against Democratic challenger Dave Wilson.

Rodgers, who first assumed the office in 2005, has won the last eight straight elections in the district, which covers 10 counties in Eastern Washington. Wilson has never held office.

The race is one of many taking place in the Spokane area, as voters decide on a number of races for representatives at the state and national level, as well as the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. A number of third-party candidates for president are also on the ballot in Washington.

Rodgers is originally from Salem, Oregon, and attended the University of Washington and Pensacola Christian College. She is also a senior member on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and a ranking member on the Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee. She also previously served in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Wilson grew up in the Midwest and attended St. Ambrose University and Gonzaga University. Wilson helped found the Spokane-based People for Effective Government non-profit, and has been a member of the Spokane Chamber of Commerce for 29 years. He is also the founder and president of Interface College.

When will Eastern Washington voters know the results of this race?

Washington doesn't officially certify elections until December 3, meaning the official results won't be known for a month. Spokane County must have its results made by November 24, but as a multi-county race, it won't be officially decided until the state's deadline in December.

The first ballot count for Spokane County is expected around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Spokane County is already seeing a high voter turnout in the 2020 General Election.

Click here for more of KREM's 20202 Election Night coverage. You can find a full list of results for Eastern Washington and North Idaho here.