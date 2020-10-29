Spokane City Council weighs enforcement of state law on armed militia groups

A proposed resolution from city council members says the armed militia groups at Spokane protests "appear to be in direct violation of state law."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members are working to crack down on armed militia groups following concerns that arose during protests for racial justice over the summer.

A proposed resolution would condemn the groups, "reiterating that their presence and organization is unlawful" in Washington state and "clarifying that such groups have no sanction or commission of the City of Spokane," according to the city council meeting agenda for Monday, Nov. 2.

The Spokane Police Department said in response that it is still trying to determine if the groups violate state law, while emphasizing that officers will continue to support rights to open carrying.

Councilmembers Kate Burke and Karen Stratton are sponsoring the resolution before the city council.

In June, a group of 16 elected officials in Spokane County released a joint statement condemning what they called "armed vigilantes" seen at several downtown protests follow the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The statement did not include signatures from representatives of the Spokane Police Department or Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Owners of downtown businesses, including Auntie's Bookstore and the Globe Bar and Kitchen, also distanced themselves from the armed groups and asked them to stop gathering outside their locations.

John Waite, the owner of Auntie's Bookstore, previously wrote that he planned to ask the city to consider a ban on or the discouragement of open carrying downtown and public condemnation of armed militia groups.

Armed militia groups 'appear to be in direct violation of state law'

In the proposed resolution, city council members say the presence of armed militia groups at protests "appear to be in direct violation of state law."

The resolution cites a Washington law that says "no organized body" other than recognized militia organizations of the state, armed forces of the United States, military science students or veterans organizations "shall associate themselves together as a military company or parade in public with firearms."

The law does not prevent authorized parades by the organized militia of another state or armed forces of foreign countries. Anyone who violates the law could be charged with a misdemeanor.

The city council resolution also references Article 1, Section 24 of Washington state's Constitution, which is related to right to bear arms. It says the right for individuals to defend themselves should not be construed as "authorizing individuals or corporations to organize, maintain or employ an armed body of men." A state law related to "civil disorder training" is also included in the city council resolution.

Spokane police awaiting clarification on laws

Law enforcement in Spokane County would also be tasked with discouraging the appearance of private armed militia groups should they appear again and enforcing state law under the resolution. Council members are also requesting that the city attorney and prosecutor prepare for language to amend the city code in order to enforce the state laws in Spokane Municipal Court.

Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, said in a statement that SPD "will continue to honor the Constitution of the United States, as well as state and local law, regarding persons carrying weapons in public." She added that Washington is an open carry state and "thus the presence of individuals carrying weapons is not a crime unless the weapons are used to specifically threaten an individual or group of individuals."

Officers have interacted with "armed individuals" at large gatherings in the past and "emphasized the desire for citizens to be prudent and judicious in their decisions regarding the carrying of firearms," Humphreys said in part.

"SPD is not seeking and has not sought assistance from armed citizens to help patrol large crowd events or protect private and public property," she wrote. "To the contrary, we have discouraged this practice, regardless of legality, for a myriad of reasons."

Humphreys said City Council President Breean Beggs has also asked Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl to look into whether open carrying in organized groups violates Washington law. Beggs has provided Meidl with laws that he believes may apply and the police department expects that clarification is forthcoming, she added.

"We are unaware of any cities in Washington State that have charged under the given RCWs, and we want to ensure we are following proper legal guidelines in an area of law rarely used," Meidl said in a statemen sent to KREM. "Additionally citizens have the right to 'freedom of association,' First Amendment rights' (which some have claimed the open carry is an expression of their rights beyond the 2nd amendment), and the right to be secure in their persons without unlawful government intrusion."

"Those familiar with the intricacies involved in the multitude of competing interests will appreciate the complexities these types of RCWs can create as it relates to enforcement," the statement continues.

Leaders of downtown business organizations are also asked to refrain from calling on armed militia groups and to instead rely on law enforcement to "protect public property and safety," the resolution reads.