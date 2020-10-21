Nearly 37% of Spokane County voters have returned their ballots

Out of 358,422 registered voters, 132,069 of those have sent in their ballots for counting.

SPOKANE, Wash — Nearly 37 percent of ballots issued in Spokane County for the General Election have been returned as of Wednesday, according to the Spokane County Auditor’s website.

“Voters are eager to return their ballots to us. Normally, today, we would have just finished the initial mailing to voters. Instead, we have received nearly the same number of ballots already as what we received the weekend before the Primary Election in August,” Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton said in a press release on Friday, Oct. 16.

In the August 2020 Primary, voter turnout was nearly 51 percent, according to the Spokane County Auditor’s website. In August, 341,469 ballots were sent out, meaning nearly 17,000 people registered to vote since then.

In the November 2016 General Election, there were 306,261 ballots issued and 239,229 were returned. Voter turnout was 78 percent. By Oct. 21, 2016, only 1,724 ballots had been returned. It’s important to note that this year, ballots were sent out a week early due to issues with the U.S. Postal Service.