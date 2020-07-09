Live updates: More than a dozen wildfires burning in eastern Washington, North Idaho

KREM is tracking more than a dozen wildfires that sparked on Labor Day, including one that burned nearly the entire town of Malden, Wash.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Windy conditions around the Inland Northwest sparked more than a dozen wildfires on Labor Day. Hundreds of thousands of acres are still burning on Tuesday.

KREM is tracking seven fires in eastern Washington and five in North Idaho as of Tuesday. Several evacuation notices have been issued.

Here's what you need to know right now:

Fires in eastern Washington

Malden Fire

Approximately 80% of homes destroyed in town with population of 300 people

Reportedly sparked at about noon on Monday in Spokane County

Whitman County Board of Commissioners is expected to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday morning

Whitney Fire

70,000 acres, 0% contained

Burning timber, brush, grass and crops

Homes, crops and infrastructure are threatened

Three homes have burned down, unknown number of outbuilding burned

Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire

Burning 200,000 acres

Highway 97 remains closed between Omak and Brewster due to the fire.

Level 3 evacuations in place in Douglas, Chelan and Okanogan Counties due to the fire.

Douglas County Evacuations: The towns of Bridgeport and Mansfield as well as the Bridgeport Bar, Moses Coulee and Rimrock Meadows areas are under level 3 evacuation notices.

Residences east of Road K NE, up to Strahl Canyon/Barker Canyon Road, between US 2 and Pearl Hill are also under a level 3 evacuation notices along with homes east of Road H NE towards SR 17.

Level 3 evacuations were also issued for all of McNeil Canyon Road, Road 20 NW, and Road D NW, as well as Crane Orchard Road from SR 173 to the road end.

Evacuees should call the Red Cross at (509)-670-5331 for shelter needs.

Okanogan County Evacuations: Level 3 evacuation notices are in place for the Cameron Lake area, as well as residences west of Timm Road along the Columbia River to SR 17 and north to SR 97 to Malott. Green Orchard Road in Brewster is under a Level 3 evacuation.

Fire near Northern Quest Resort and Casino

Burning 50 acres

Eight to ten homes in the area

Level 3 evacuations ordered for Old Trails Road and Trails Road

No structures lost as of Monday night

Spokane Fire District 2 issued Level 2 evacuations for the area between Spotted Road and Indian Bluff Roads on the east, Newkirk Road on the north, Trails and Deno Roads on the south, and Hayford Road on the west.

Christensen Road Fire

West of Fairchild Air Force Base near Highway 2 and South Christensen Road Completely contained

Fire burned 20 to 50 acres and destroyed multiple structures, but no lives lost

Colfax Fire

State resources mobilized for the Colfax Fire in Whitman County

Fire burned between 500 and 1,000 acres and started at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Monday

Pullman Police Department said evacuees can assemble at the new Pullman City Hall's recreational building at 190 SE Crestview Street in Pullman

Beverly Burke Fire 2020

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 1 evacuations for Beverly, Shwana and Wannapum Village due to the Beverly Burke Fire 2020.

Chelan County wildfire

Wildfire in Chelan County leads to multiple evacuation orders

Apple Acres Road Howard Flats North to Antoine Creek Intersection and all spur roads are under a Level 3 evacuation, which means to leave immediately. Folsom Hollow Road and Brownfield Road are both also under Level 3 evacuations.

Washington Creek and Antoine Creek are under Level 2 evacuation orders, which means people need to be prepared to evacuate at any time. Cagle Gulch Road and all spur roads are also under Level 2 evacuations.

Union Valley is under a Level 1 evacuation.

Fires in North Idaho

Cliff Fire

A fire has burned 22 acres at Heyburn State Park.

The Coeur d'Alene Tribe closed the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes from the Plummer trailhead to the Heyburn State Park trailhead.

Hunter 2 Fire

Fire near Blanchard has burned approximately 600 acres

The fire crossed Highway 41 to the area of the Stoneridge Golf Course.

Evacuations issued by the Bonner County Sheriff's Office are in place for the area of Blanchard Elk Road and Stone Road, where people are being asked to prepare to evacuate.

Sunnyside Complex

Complex covers the Clover Fire and the MM 49 Fire

The Clover Fire, which is burning outside of Orofino, is over 500 acres. It is west of the Whitetail Loop Fire, which was contained last week, and is about four to five miles long.

Structures are threatened and some have burned.

Dusty Fire