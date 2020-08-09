Whitney Fire burning 70,000 acres near Davenport, at least 3 homes lost

The Davenport and Odessa School Districts announced closures on Tuesday as the wildfire burns in Lincoln County.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash — The Whitney Fire burning near Davenport has grown to 70,000 acres as of Tuesday morning and is 0% contained, according to a spokesperson with the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

It is one of many wildfires burning in eastern Washington on Tuesday.

DNR said on Tuesday morning that flames from the Whitney Fire are burning near Odessa, but residents there have not been evacuated at this point.

Homes, crops and infrastructure are threatened by the fire that sparked when a tree fell on power lines on Labor Day weekend. At least three homes were destroyed by the fire and an unknown number of outbuildings have burned down, according to Public Information Officer Isabelle Hoygaard.

Level 3 evacuations remain in place on Tuesday for the Entire Hawk Creek Ranch Road. Level 2 evacuations are in place for Hawk Creek Ranch Estates.

The Davenport and Odessa School Districts announced closures on Tuesday due to wildfires.