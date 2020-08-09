Three fires in Inchelium burning 6,750 acres, 4 structures destroyed

The three fires burning are called the Fry Fire, Inchelium Highway Fire and the Kewa Field Fire.

INCHELIUM, Wash. — Three fires are burning 6,750 acres and have destroyed four structures in Inchelium, according to the Colville Tribe.

The Fry Fire is located near Moon Mountain. It has burned 750 acres. Level 3 evacuations have been issued for people living near Twin Lakes and Meteor Road including North and South Twin. This means people in those areas should get out now.

The Inchelium Highway Fire is burning near Hall Creek. It has burned 3,000 acres. Level 3 evacuations are in place for people living near Hall Creek and Seyler Valley Road. Evacuations have been lifted for Buttercup Lane and Cobb Creek.

The Kewa Field Fire has burned 3,000 acres. Level 2 evacuations have been issued for residents in Kewa Valley. This means people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

According to a press release, two homes and two outbuildings were destroyed in the fires, though it’s unclear where those structures were located.

Aircraft stationed in Omak are still grounded Tuesday because of limited visibility from the wildfire smoke.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team is expected to arrive Tuesday night. Firefighters from Mt. Tolman Fire Center are currently working on the fire.