Extremely windy this Labor Day, Spokane hit with power outages and blowing dust

Wind gusts upwards of 60mph this Labor day has created issues including power outages, blowing dust, and critical fire danger.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A massive cold front and push of a colder air mass is creating a variety of weather issues for the Inland Northwest on this Labor Day. The primary focus is on the winds and the impacts that is creating.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for most central Washington locations and a Wind Advisory is in effect for most of eastern Washington and North Idaho. Wind gusts will generally peak between 45 and 60 mph this afternoon through about 8 pm tonight.

HIGH WIND WARNING - Wind gusts today will be upwards of 40-60 mph. This is creating power outages, blowing dust, and high fire danger across Spokane and the Inland Northwest. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/WTZKmjJ32s — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) September 7, 2020

The extreme winds are prompting a list of concerns for the region.

First, power outages are likely and ongoing in some areas right now. The high winds, which can cause tree and power line damage will be the primary cause of power outages today.

Second, a Red Flag Warning is in effect as well. The dry and windy conditions will lead to aggressive fire behavior for any new or existing wildfires in the region. Please do everything you can to prevent new fires from sparking which can be as simple as not having a campfire today.

Third, there is blowing dust being creates by the windy conditions. NWS Spokane has also issued a Blowing Dust Advisory. The blowing dust can cause road visibility to drop. In some cases it will seem like driving in a blizzard. Take caution and slow down if you encounter a dust storm with low visibility. Highways of note that will be affected include I-90 from Vantage to Sprague, Hwy-2 from Waterville to Davenport, Hyw-395 from Ritzville to the Tri-Cities, and Hwy-26 from Vantage to Colfax.

State Route 395 and I-90 are closed at Ritzville due to poor visibility because of blowing dust according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jay Sevigny.

Crews are working on closing I-90 between the Grant County Line and Ritzville due to blowing dust and several collisions, one involving at least 9 vehicles.



We are also closing US 395 southbound at Campbell Road. There is no detour or ETA to reopen at this time. https://t.co/pBtft1rTuV — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 7, 2020

The blowing dust may also drop the air quality into the moderate and unhealthy for sensitive drops stages this afternoon. As of noon, Spokane's AQI was 82 which is listed as moderate.