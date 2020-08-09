Some eastern Washington school districts closed due to wildfires, power outages

Wildfires on Labor Day and poor air quality have forced the closure of a handful of school districts in eastern Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A handful of school districts in eastern Washington are closed on Tuesday amid the aftermath of high winds and wildfires that sparked on Labor Day.

At least eight fires are burning hundreds of thousands of acres in eastern Washington as of Tuesday morning.

The Cold Springs Canyon/Pear Hill Fire grew to 200,000 acres overnight. It has forced evacuations in Douglas, Chelan and Okanogan Counties.

A wildfire near Davenport, Washington, is also burning 70,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Here are the school districts that announced closures on Tuesday, Sept. 8, due to wildfires and power outages throughout eastern Washington.

Odessa School District

Odessa School District is closed on Tuesday due to fires in the area and poor air quality. The district will send out information on a make-up day for hybrid group B, the freshmen class and preschool students.

Davenport School District

The Davenport School District is closed on Wednesday due to several wildfires in the area.

Wilbur-Creston School Districts

The Wilbur Creston-School Districts are closed on Tuesday.

Pateros School District

Pateros School District is closed on Tuesday due to a lack of internet and phone access. Lunches will be delivered as normal.

Inchelium School District

Inchelium School District is closed on Tuesday.

St. John Endicott School District