Reports: WSU football's opponent in Sun Bowl experiencing COVID-19 issues

Several football players for the Miami Hurricanes have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Sun Bowl, reports say.

MIAMI — The Miami Hurricanes, who are scheduled to face off against Washington State University (WSU) in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve, have entered COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple reports.

The Miami Herald, a newspaper in the area, reports that several football players on the team have tested positive for COVID-19. The newspaper also reports that Sun Bowl and University of Miami officials will discuss the situation on Wednesday, though the time is unclear.

Right now, the Hurricanes are set to play the Cougs at noon on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. The game remains scheduled for now and will air on KREM 2.

The Associated Press reports that the team was scheduled to resume bowl practice this week after taking last week off for finals. This comes as the Miami women's basketball team had to take a forfeit loss against Duke earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues.

“The University remains committed to its goal of participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, December 31, against Washington State,’’ the Hurricanes wrote in a statement released to the Miami Herald and AP, “while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Eddie Morelos, a spokesperson for the Sun Bowl, told the Miami Herald when asked about the Cougs' situation that they "haven't gotten any word from Washington State," adding that "no news is good news."

If the game continues as planned, it will be a rematch of sorts for the two teams that faced off in the 2015 Sun Bowl. WSU won that game 20-14.