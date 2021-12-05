WSU to play Miami in 2021 Sun Bowl

This game will be a rematch of the 2015 Sun Bowl, where the Cougars won 20-14 under former head coach Mike Leach. The game will air on KREM 2 on New Year's Eve.

EL PASO, Texas — Head coach Jake Dickert and the Washington State Cougars will face off against Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes.

This game will be a rematch of sorts for the two teams, as the Cougars and Hurricanes battled in 2015’s Sun Bowl. WSU won the game 20-14.

Alongside the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl, the Sun Bowl is the second-oldest bowl game in the United States. Established in 1935, the game is usually held near the end of December and are played at the Sun Bowl stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in El Paso.

Since 2011, it has featured teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pac-12 Conference.

WSU has appeared in the Sun Bowl twice since 2000, defeating Purdue 33-27 in 2001 and Miami in 2015. The Cougars last major bowl appearance was at the 2018 Alamo Bowl, where they defeated Iowa State 28-26 under former head coach Mike Leach.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming game, visit the Sun Bowl’s official website.