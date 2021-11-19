WSU football demolishes Arizona to become bowl eligible

PULLMAN, Wash. — Only seniors scored on senior night as the Cougs walloped the Arizona Wildcats 44-18.
Max Borghi had 2 rushing touchdowns while WRs Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. caught two touchdowns apiece. Borghi also had a career high in rushing yards with 139. Jackson had 133 yards receiving while Harris added 95 yards.
Jayden de Laura passed for 259 yards on 13-of-22 passing and had 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Cougs blew the game open in the third quarter as Borghi and Harris both scored in the frame, which put WSU up 37-7.
Borghi is now two touchdowns away from tying WSU's all-time touchdowns record, which Steve Broussard set in the 1980s with 41 touchdowns. Borghi is also three touchdowns away from tying WSU's all-time rushing touchdowns record, also set by Broussard with 33.
The Cougs now take on the Huskies in the Apple Cup next Friday at 5 pm on FS1. WSU has lost the last seven straight in the series, but many people think this may finally be the year the Cougs' break the curse. The game is in Seattle, and the last time WSU won there was in 2007-- 14 years ago.