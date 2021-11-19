WSU football demolishes Arizona to become bowl eligible

WSU defeated the Wildcats 44-18.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Only seniors scored on senior night as the Cougs walloped the Arizona Wildcats 44-18.

Max Borghi had 2 rushing touchdowns while WRs Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. caught two touchdowns apiece. Borghi also had a career high in rushing yards with 139. Jackson had 133 yards receiving while Harris added 95 yards.

Jayden de Laura passed for 259 yards on 13-of-22 passing and had 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Cougs blew the game open in the third quarter as Borghi and Harris both scored in the frame, which put WSU up 37-7.

Borghi is now two touchdowns away from tying WSU's all-time touchdowns record, which Steve Broussard set in the 1980s with 41 touchdowns. Borghi is also three touchdowns away from tying WSU's all-time rushing touchdowns record, also set by Broussard with 33.