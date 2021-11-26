WSU ends seven-game Apple Cup drought

Washington State football got its first Apple Cup victory since 2012, topping Washington 40-13.

SEATTLE — Washington State football won its first Apple Cup since 2012, topping Washington 40-13. The win ends a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry for WSU and is the largest margin of victory in the history of the series.

This was the first time the two rivals met in football since 2019 due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the WSU football team.

The Cougars defense came up big in Seattle holding the Huskies to 200 total yards of offense and made things real tough on freshman quarterback Sam Huard, intercepting him four times in his first career start.

Defensive back Armani Marsh had two of the Cougars interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.

Can’t say enough about how well the defense has played tonight @WSUCougarFB 👏🏼 — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) November 27, 2021

On offense, sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura picked apart the Washington defense, going 27-for-32 with 245 yards passing.

Senior running back Max Borghi shined in his final regular season game donning the WSU Crimson, carrying the ball 22 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns.