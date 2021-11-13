Turnovers cause Cougars to fall short against Oregon

WSU's fight was not enough, as the Oregon Ducks crushed the Cougs 38-24. A Jayden de Laura fumble out of the end zone to start the game proved costly.

EUGENE, Ore. — The WSU Cougars fell to No 3. ranked Oregon 38-24, as turnovers and an unfortunate fumble early on in the game made the difference in today's matchup.

The Cougars got off to a near perfect start after a 70-yard pass from Jayden de Laura to Calvin Jackson Jr. set the Cougars up in the red zone. But, on a dive for a score, de Laura fumbled the ball out of the end zone, which resulted in a touchback and Oregon Ducks' football.

Oregon dominated the first quarter from there, leading by two touchdowns from Travis Dye before WSU pulled a reverse Uno, tying the game up with two unanswered touchdowns of their own from De’Zhaun Stribling and Jayden de Laura in the second quarter.

Despite the Cougar's comeback in the second quarter, it was far from enough as the Ducks pulled away in the third with a touchdown from Anthony Brown Jr. and a 22-yard field goal from Camden Lewis.

WSU could only muster a 34-yard field goal from Blake Mazza before the Ducks piled on the points. Byron Cardwell Jr. ran 27 yards up the middle for a touchdown before adding some salt to the wounds with another touchdown late in the game.

WSU's Travell Harris connected on a pass from de Laura, but it was too little too late. The Ducks waddled away with a 38-24 victory.

The Cougars turned the ball over three times over the course of the game. Their next matchup is against the Arizona Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.