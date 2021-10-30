Cougs get first win under interim head coach Dickert

Washington State won as underdogs on the road at Arizona State to pick up its first win under interim head coach Jake Dickert.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Washington State picked up its first win under interim head coach Jake Dickert over Arizona State 34-21.

"It's really surreal, I mean, it's something that you dream about," said Dickert on the win. "But, at the end of the day the team won this game."

The key factor in WSU's win was undoubtedly the defense and its ability to create turnovers.

The side of the ball that Dickert began the season coaching as the defensive coordinator took over this game forcing 4 turnovers in just the first half and would add another turnover in the second half.

On offense, Calvin Jackson Jr. starred hauling in 8 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.

"It was great, but, I couldn't have done it without those big guys up front and Jayden putting the ball where it needs to be," said Jackson Jr. on the big day. "It feels good to come out at the end of the day victorious as a team."