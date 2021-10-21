'I'm grateful to fulfill a childhood dream': Central Valley's Ryan Rehkow returns for WSU-BYU game this weekend

Rehkow is having a phenomenal season thus far as he broke a BYU punting record and ranks 4th in the nation in punting yardage.

PULLMAN, Wash. — It’ll be a Coug vs. Coug matchup when BYU comes to Pullman this weekend.

Understandably, there’s been a lot of attention on WSU as they try to put together a game plan with a depleted coaching staff.

There’s another local storyline though on the other sideline.

Central Valley alum Ryan Rehkow will play in a Cougar uniform in Martin Stadium on Saturday-- Just not in the colors that his childhood-self may have envisioned.

"We went to games all the time, and I’m just so grateful to kind of fulfill a childhood dream," BYU's Rehkow. "I’ve been aware of it for awhile now. I knew about it last year. Even before my mission, like looking at the schedule, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ll be able to come back home to Washington and play in front of family and friends and stuff.’ Now to kind of come back and be like, ‘Okay, this is what I’ve been doing for the past couple years. This is what I’ve been working on.’ To be able to kind of show that, that’ll be fun."

What isn’t so fun for the punter is trying to figure out the ticket situation.

Every player gets four tickets per game, which means he’ll have to barter with his teammates to get the number of tickets he needs.

As of Tuesday, there was still some negotiating to be done.

"I’m trying to get at least 10. I’m still working on that. I’ve got six right now, but it’s going to be a long week trying to get that sorted out," said Rehkow with a laugh.

Something Ryan hasn’t had to do much sorting out with this year is his punting.

He’s been excellent, including hitting at 83-yard punt against Arizona State on Sept. 18. It broke BYU's single-punt yardage record.

"You always dream of being able to go out and just hitting a clean ball, hitting a perfect ball. That’s probably the cleanest I’ve ever hit in a game. When it came off it felt great, but I’m just looking forward to the next one being just like that," said Rehkow.

The punt also helped get him on the Ray Guy Award watch list, which is the award given to the best punter in college football.

He did have one gripe with the punt though.

"I was kind of frustrated because it was a touchback. It’s kind of greedy. You’re in your own territory. You’re not looking to get a touchback," said Rehkow.

Rehkow is averaging 49 yards per punt right now, which is good enough for fourth in the nation.

He’s also done that on just 26 attempts, which is five fewer than anyone ahead of him in the standings.

Obviously with punting though, it’s bigger than just the yardage.

"I believe that I can be one the best in the nation. It’s been great to go out and prove that each game so far. I think, most importantly though, it’s not just about the yards. It’s about how is that helping your team? What position is that setting up your defense in? I think there’s a lot of room for improvement," said Rehkow.

But don’t worry, BYU fans think Rehkow is doing just swell. They know the weapon they have in him.

"I’ve heard from some people like, ‘You make kicking fun to watch. You make punting fun to watch.' That’s what you dream of, and that’s what you hope for. To be able to have that so far this year has been great," said Rehkow.