WSU to hold introductory press conference for new head football coach Jake Dickert

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) will formally introduce its new head football coach during a press conference on Thursday.

WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun will hold the introductory press conference for Jake Dickert at 4 p.m. in the Club Room at Gesa Field. It will be livestreamed in this story and on the KREM 2 YouTube page.

Dickert was elevated to interim head coach from defensive coordinator following the firing of former head coach Nick Rolovich, who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine as required by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. WSU denied Rolovich's religious exemption to the state's vaccine mandate.

The announcement about Dickert taking over as permanent head coach came one day after the Cougars won their first Apple Cup since 2012, beating the University of Washington 40-13.The win ended a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry for WSU and is the largest margin of victory in the history of the series.

Following the announcement, Dickert said in part that he is "extremely humbled and honored" to permanently coach at WSU.

Dickert has 14 seasons of college football coaching experience. His most recent stop before Pullman was at the University of Wyoming where he coached for three seasons and was the defensive coordinator in 2019. Dickert's run defense was ranked 11th in the country in Laramie. Prior to 2019, Dickert was the safeties coach at Wyoming in 2017 and 2018.