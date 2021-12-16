Here is when and where WSU football will play in 2022

The annual Apple Cup game between WSU and UW will be played on a Saturday in 2022, which is the first time this has happened since 2017.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University will play seven games at home in 2022, including the Apple Cup.

The Pac-12 Conference released its 2022 football schedule on Thursday morning. WSU will open the 2022 season hosting Idaho on Sept. 3, the first meeting in the since 2016. The Apple Cup is also returning to Pullman for the first time since the 2018 season.

"Making our 17th bowl appearance later this month and coming off an Apple Cup victory under head coach Jake Dickert, there is a tremendous amount of excitement for Cougar Football heading into the 2022 season,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "The 2022 schedule will be formidable and we look forward to seven home games, including defending the Apple Cup at Gesa Field on Saturday, Nov. 26.”

The Cougs' first road game comes at Wisconsin on Sept. 10, 2022. The Cougars and Badgers have played twice before in 1976 and 2007, with Wisconsin winning both games.

WSU will close out its nonconference schedule on Sept. 17 by hosting Colorado State. The two teams have played once before in the 2013 New Mexico Bowl.

Pac-12 conference play begins for WSU on Sept. 24, when the Cougs host Oregon. WSU has won two of the last three meetings in Pullman and this marks the first of five home conference games for the Cougars. California comes to Gesa Field the following week for an Oct. 1 matchup.

The first road conference game will take place at USC on Oct. 8, followed by a trip to Oregon State University. The Cougars have won eight games in a row against Oregon State.

WSU will close out its 2021 regular season by hosting the University of Washington in the annual Apple Cup on Saturday, Nov. 26. WSU ended UW's seven-game winning streak in the series with a 40-13 win in Seattle in November 2021. It marks the first time the game will be played on a Saturday since 2017, as the game was scheduled for the Friday after Thanksgiving for the past four season.

Dates for WSU's 2022 Homecoming and Dad's Weekend games will be announced at a later date. Additional games could be selected by the Pac-12’s television partners and moved to Thursday or Friday.

Deposits for new 2022 season tickets are now being taken online. Current season ticket holders will receive their renewal notices in January. Single-game tickets for road matchups will go on sale in May, while single-game tickets for all home contests will be available beginning in July.

WSU will face off against the Miami Hurricanes in the 2022 Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve 2021. The game will air at 10 a.m. on KREM 2.

The complete 2022 football schedule for Washington State is as follows:



Date Opponent Location

Sept. 3 Idaho Gesa Field

Sept. 10 at Wisconsin Madison, Wisc.

Sept. 17 Colorado State Gesa Field

Sept. 24 Oregon* Gesa Field

Oct. 1 California* Gesa Field

Oct. 8 at USC* Los Angeles, Calif.

Oct. 15 at Oregon State* Corvallis, Ore.

Oct. 29 Utah* Gesa Field

Nov. 5 at Stanford* Stanford, Calif.

Nov. 12 Arizona State* Gesa Field

Nov. 19 at Arizona* Tucson, Ariz.