Eastern Washington University game against Florida moved to Sunday

The game will be moved to Oct. 2 due to the incoming hurricane Ian.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Washington University (EWU) Eagles and the University of Florida Gators game will be delayed from Saturday to Sunday, Oct. 2.

Hurricane Ian will soon be in Gainesville, Fla., and is right in the way of the storm. The tropical storm is categorized as a Category 4 storm. For the safety of the players and spectators, a delay was issued until Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. PST at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. All activities such as tailgating will be the same for Sunday.

Ticket sales for Saturday are still good for Sunday. The game is also available digitally on ESPN+/SEC Network+ and will be broadcast on the radio on 700 AM ESPN and 103.5 FM in Cheney.

