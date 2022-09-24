Eastern Washington football loses hard fought game against Montana State 38-35

Eagles lose late fourth quarter lead due to two costly turnovers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHENEY, Wash. — In a seesaw battle, the Eastern Washington Eagles were sunk by two late game turnovers today as they lost to Montana State 38-35 at Roos Field.

The Eags took a 35-31 lead with nine minutes to play on a Gunner Talkington touchdown pass to Nolan Ulm.

On the ensuing Montana State drive, quarterback Sean Chambers would be intercepted by Jaren Banks in the end zone with 3:52 to go in the game.

Chambers was thrust into duty after Montana State's starting quarterback Tommy Mellott took a nasty hit to his head in the first quarter which forced him to leave the game.

Following Banks's interception, EWU began their drive with a run play to Micah Smith, who fumbled the ball. It was recovered by Montana State and two plays later, Chambers scored on a rushing touchdown to put the Bobcats up 38-35.

On fourth and long on the ensuing EWU drive, Talkington hit Ulm deep downfield, but the ball was wrestled away from him and was deemed an interception by Danny Uluilakepa to seal the game.

EWU head coach Aaron Best was nonetheless proud of his team's fight today.

"It's tough one. They played really well after playing not so well down in Eugene. I have a ton of respect, love and backing for this team regardless of the side of the scoreboard we were on today," Best said.