EWU football team looking to bounce back against Montana State

Players and coaches are excited for the opportunity to move past a disappointing showing against Oregon two weeks ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHENEY, Wash. — It is officially bounce back week for the Eastern Washington football team. After an unusual week three bye, the Eags are preparing to welcome last year's FCS runner up, Montana State, to Roos Field.

"It's a little harder after a loss, but sometimes when you let it marinate a little longer, you tend to be angrier and more excited for the next time you strap it up. We are excited to get after it today and prepare for MSU," EWU head coach Aaron Best said.

Following the 70-14 drubbing at the hands of Oregon two weeks ago, the Eags had a bye to reset and rejuvenate themselves ahead of another tough task this Saturday.

A tough blowout loss can also help show areas where the team needs to improve.

"I'd say tackling. That starts with practice and giving 100% in tackling drills and just playing faster, really," EWU defensive back Demetrius Crosby Jr. said.

Montana State enters Saturday with a 2-1 record after a humbling performance in a loss at Oregon State last week. Coach Best, however, has been impressed by what he has seen from this season's Bobcats team.

"They will be tough. They play hard, harder than most. They play passionate and together and you can see it on film," Best said.

Last year's game between the two teams ended in a 23-20 Montana State victory. It was a game Coach Best described as a battle between two good teams.

One reason for excitement heading into Saturday's game is the location of the game. Students are back in classes in Cheney and Coach Best believes Roos Field will be rocking on Saturday.

"Protecting home field advantage is important. We look forward to playing on the red. Students are in town, so I imagine the attendance will be a little bit higher than it was against Tennessee State. We have some things going in our favor, we just have to utilize them well," Best said.

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Roos Field. KREM 2 will have full highlights and postgame coverage following the game at 5,6,10 and 11 p.m. on Saturday.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.