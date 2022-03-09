Eastern Washington football loses to Oregon 70-14

The Eagles were overmatched in their trip to Eugene.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eastern Washington football team ran into a buzz saw in Autzen Stadium tonight as they were trounced by an angry Oregon Ducks team.

Oregon dropped 15 spots in the AP top 25 poll from No. 11 to unranked following a 49-3 beatdown at the hands of Georgia last Saturday. The Ducks took all of their frustration out on Eastern Washington tonight.

Bo Nix was an efficient 28-33 for 277 yards and threw for five touchdowns. Oregon running backs combined for three more rushing touchdowns.

There were few bright spots in this game for Eastern. Quarterback Gunner Talkington threw for two touchdowns, one to Jett Carpenter and one to Freddie Roberson.

Outside of those, the Eags were flat out dominated in every facet of this game.

Talkington, the week one Big Sky offensive player of the week, was just 12-21 for 87 yards. He threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

Eastern simply could not muster much on offense and their defense did not force an Oregon punt until the fourth quarter.

Next Up: