'The students are coming back!': North Central High School celebrates return to in-person learning with viral video

Teachers and staff at the school made a video to show their excitement to once again see students in the classroom.

SPOKANE, Wash. — All middle and high students in Spokane Public Schools return to in-person learning March 1.

North Central High School teachers and staff could not contain their excitement. So, they created a video to share the news, shouting it through the hallways.

"We went around the neighborhood and went around the school and just announced the kids are coming back," Principal Steve Fisk said. "We have missed our kids so much. Even thinking about it makes me pretty emotional."

Middle and high school students in Spokane Public Schools have not seen their teachers in person since spring last year. It's not just the teachers who are excited, the students are too.

Shout it from the roof tops!! KIDS ARE COMING BACK NC!! 🔥🔥🗣🗣🗣 @spokaneschools pic.twitter.com/q81DfOeSK1 — North Central HS (@NorthCentral_HS) February 19, 2021

Especially, North Central senior and ASB Vice President Nathan Leeking.

"It's a great video," Leeking said. "Mr. Fisk always does a really good job in his videos. I'm really grateful for this chance to be able to finish up in school."

While learning remotely this year, Leeking said North Central High has missed out on a cherished weekly tradition: Friday dance parties.

Principal Fisk said they will try to find a way to bring this back, while also keeping everyone socially distanced.

When middle and high school students return to the classroom next month, things will be different, starting with the hybrid schedule.

It will be an alternating schedule of half the students attending school in person, and the other half doing distance learning when they're not in school.