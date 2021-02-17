3 things to know Wednesday

Eastern Washington schools to offer COVID-19 testing; How Babb Road Fire victims are moving forward; DOH to take the lead at Spokane mass vaccine clinic.

MALDEN, Wash. — FEMA granted public assistance nearly five months after hurricane-force winds sent the Babb Road wildfire ripping through Malden and Pine City, destroying nearly everything in its path.

The money will help rebuild infrastructure, including government buildings and roads, but the federal agency denied the communities individual assistance that would help families rebuild their homes. KREM 2 investigated why those funds were denied. Read more.

SPOKANE, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday that about 50 more schools will participate in a COVID-19 testing program as districts try to bring more students back to in-person classes.

Of the nearly 50 schools, 22 of them are in Eastern Washington, according to a list provided by the governor’s office. Read more.