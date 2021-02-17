x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Coronavirus

3 things to know Wednesday

Eastern Washington schools to offer COVID-19 testing; How Babb Road Fire victims are moving forward; DOH to take the lead at Spokane mass vaccine clinic.

SPOKANE, Wash. —

How Babb Road Fire victims are moving forward after FEMA individual assistance denial

MALDEN, Wash. — FEMA granted public assistance nearly five months after hurricane-force winds sent the Babb Road wildfire ripping through Malden and Pine City, destroying nearly everything in its path. 

The money will help rebuild infrastructure, including government buildings and roads, but the federal agency denied the communities individual assistance that would help families rebuild their homes. KREM 2 investigated why those funds were denied. Read more.

These 22 Eastern Washington schools will now offer COVID-19 testing

SPOKANE, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday that about 50 more schools will participate in a COVID-19 testing program as districts try to bring more students back to in-person classes.

Of the nearly 50 schools, 22 of them are in Eastern Washington, according to a list provided by the governor’s office. Read more.

What it will mean for Washington DOH to take the lead at Spokane mass vaccine clinic

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will soon take the lead in operating a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Spokane Arena after it opened under the direction of CHAS Health.

 Read more.

Tap for Spokane weather forecast.

Tap for Traffic Map.

Related Articles