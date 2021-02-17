3 things to know Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. —
How Babb Road Fire victims are moving forward after FEMA individual assistance denial
MALDEN, Wash. — FEMA granted public assistance nearly five months after hurricane-force winds sent the Babb Road wildfire ripping through Malden and Pine City, destroying nearly everything in its path.
The money will help rebuild infrastructure, including government buildings and roads, but the federal agency denied the communities individual assistance that would help families rebuild their homes. KREM 2 investigated why those funds were denied. Read more.
SPOKANE, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Tuesday that about 50 more schools will participate in a COVID-19 testing program as districts try to bring more students back to in-person classes.
Of the nearly 50 schools, 22 of them are in Eastern Washington, according to a list provided by the governor’s office. Read more.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will soon take the lead in operating a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Spokane Arena after it opened under the direction of CHAS Health.