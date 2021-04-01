Spokane Public Schools will share return plan for grades 3-5 on Wednesday

Spokane County's interim health officer voiced his support in December for school districts to allow phasing in third through fifth-graders for in-person learning.

Editor's note: Above video is a December 2020 report on new guidelines for Washington schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools is expected to provide information to parents of students in grades three through five about plans for a return to classrooms on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Sandra Jarrard.

This comes after Governor Jay Inslee lowered the bar in December for schools to bring students back into classrooms. Interim Spokane Health Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez also voiced his support for school districts to allow phasing in third through fifth graders for in-person learning starting in mid-January.

In order to phase elementary students back into classrooms, districts must meet certain criteria that includes, but is not limited to, case data evaluations at the district level; ability to maintain contact tracing with a larger student body; a minimum of two-week evaluation periods in-between the phasing in of each grade; and appropriate resources to keep up cleaning and sanitizing requirements, according to the press release. Schools will also have to be prepared to pause phasing in additional grades at any time is data supports the decision.

Governor's guidelines for students returning to school

Under Inslee's recommendations, school districts should make in-person learning available to all students where COVID-19 cases are less than 50 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

In counties where cases are between 50 and 350 per 100,000 residents, districts should offer in-person learning in phases, starting with elementary students not already attending in person and middle school students, Inslee said.

In counties where COVID-19 cases are greater than 350 per 100,000 residents, Inslee recommended districts only offer in-person learning for elementary students and those with the highest needs in small groups of 15 students or fewer. Other students would stay on remote learning.

Under Inslee's new recommendations, older students should be the last groups to return to in-person learning because high school-age students are more susceptible to catching and transmitting coronavirus, Inslee said.

Over the summer, Inslee recommended that schools should move to remote learning only, and cancel or postpone extracurricular activities, if COVID-19 cases were greater than 75 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period in a given county.