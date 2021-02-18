Spokane Public Schools experiencing connectivity issues Thursday morning

The district says there are schools within the district with wireless connection challenges.

Spokane Public Schools says the district's wireless is down as of 8:15 a.m.

In a Facebook post and news release sent to families, the district says there are schools within the district experiencing connectivity challenges.

School leaders did not say which schools are experiencing these problems.

"Our support team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," it said. "We will update this post as soon as we get new information."