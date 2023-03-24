Lewiston City Council considering interim solution for water storage following reservoir rupture

The city says if demand for water exceeds the ability of the current system, it could lead to depressurized or collapsed pipes and possibly another boil water order.

LEWISTON, Idaho — On Monday, March 27, Lewiston City Council will consider a resolution focusing on the design and construction of a temporary solution for water storage following January's reservoir rupture.

According to the city, since the rupture, staff and consultants are working diligently to modify the system in order to lift the boil order and provide clean drinking water during the past few months.

The city says that as temperatures continue to rise, demands for irrigation water will increase. In addition, a recent evaluation of Lewiston's system shows there is currently not enough stored water without the reservoir to meet the expected demand. If demand exceeds the ability of the current system, it could lead to depressurized or collapsed pipes and possibly another boil water order.

If the resolution is approved during Monday's meeting, the city can expedite the procurement of a contractor, who would then work with city staff to develop an intermediate solution to provide stored water within the system.

The city says after a thorough evaluation, the timeliest solution is the reuse and repair of Lewiston's existing reservoir.

"The City of Lewiston is committed to finding a timely solution that is safe and will beable to provide clean drinking water to the residents,” Mayor Daniel Johnson said. "We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as we navigate the response to this unprecedented event."

