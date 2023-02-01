Lewiston Police: Remains found near Memorial Bridge pedestrian walk

The Lewiston Police Department is investigating after an excavation crew conducting work on the walking path of the bridge found a skull and bones.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The walking path under Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston is temporarily closed after what appear to be remains were found.

The City of Lewiston Police Department (CLPD) is investigating after detectives were dispatched to the North Lewiston area on Wednesday morning after an excavation crew conducting work on the walking path called 911 to report they discovered a skull and bones.

The excavation crew paused their work while police investigate the area.

Police said this is an active investigation and the type of remains found is still unknown at this time. Officers will be releasing more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

