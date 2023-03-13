Here's the latest on the investigation into the reservoir rupture in Lewiston

According to a press release, the city and its insurance company are working together to find out what caused the rupture.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The investigation into Lewiston's High Reservoir rupture in January is ongoing, according to the city.

At this time, the city says it is working alongside its insurance company to identify what caused the rupture in the first place, which led to a boil water alert order for some areas of Lewiston.

On January 18, around 3:41 a.m., city water staff received a call from police about large amounts of water running across 16th Avenue near the High Reservoir.

According to the city, at this time the city believes that the reservoir was filling beyond its capacity that morning. There was no sign of any control system alarms or notifications that went off to the water staff during the rupture. Even after the incident, the city says the monitoring system showed that everything with the reservoir appeared normal.

The city made note that the only major repair the reservoir received was in 2017 when crews repaired a crack and a broken sideboard. Since that repair, no damage to the reservoir was reported until the rupture in January 2023.

Any person who experienced property damage from the rupture can contact Lewiston's Risk Manager for more information at (208) 746-3671, ext. 6213.

