City of Lewiston to drain broken reservoir ahead of repairs on Wednesday

LEWISTON, Idaho — The ruptured reservoir in Lewiston will be drained starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 25 to help with repairs.

The reservoir ruptured on Wednesday, flooding the town with nearly three million gallons of water. Since then, a boil water order was enforced in the city.

In order to repair the reservoir, the city plans to empty it.

According to the city of Lewiston, city crews must pump out any remaining water in the reservoir and let the water out to other existing storm drain facilities. The amount of water released will be regulated by repair crews.

City crews will also work on modifications to bring the water system back online. The modifications will be made to bring alternate water sources to the area impacted by the loss of the reservoir.

During these processes, customers may notice some discoloration in their tap water. The City of Lewiston states that this is normal and should not be a cause for concern to the residents.

Any residents who notice effects from the pumping of the reservoir should call the Public Works Department at 208-746-1316.

