City of Lewiston lifts boil order for all areas

Residents can now drink tap water as normal and there is no need to flush their system or to take any other safety measures at this time.

LEWISTON, Idaho — The city of Lewiston announced Thursday the boil order has been lifted as of 4:50 p.m. The news comes approximately one week after a reservoir failure was discovered in a portion of the City’s water system

According to the city, modifications to the water system are in place and the affected reservoir has been disconnected and drained of all remaining water.

Through the boil order, the city said all water samples showed no signs of contaminants. Residents can now drink tap water as normal and there is no need to flush their system or to take any other safety measures at this time.

The city reminded residents that crews will continue to make adjustments in order to balance out pressures and efficiencies. Customers may see discolored water as a result of the modifications to the system.

"The City of Lewiston sincerely appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during this event," the city said in a statement. "Moving forward, the City will keep the community informed as more is understood about the rupture and the necessary steps to bring the water system back to normal."

Customers still experiencing irregularities are encouraged to call (208) 984-7096 so crews can respond to the issue.

